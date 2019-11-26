Andrew Thomas Eldreth, 46, of Oine Rd., Norlina, received a citation in connection with a hunting accident earlier this month in Warren County which left a child injured.
According to Lt. S.F. Craft of the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission, a group of people was hunting with dogs in the Oine area on the morning of Saturday, Nov. 9 when an 11-year-old boy went to the woods to retrieve the dogs. However, the hunters were still shooting at deer, and the boy was struck in the head with a buckshot pellet.
Craft said that the boy was transported to an area hospital for treatment and was later released.
According to the citation, filed in the Warren County Clerk of Court’s Office on Nov. 19, Eldreth received a citation for negligently discharging a firearm while attempting to take wild animals (deer) without due caution or circumspection for the safety of others and in a manner so as to endanger another person, thus resulting in bodily injury and allowing a youth under the age of 16 to hunt unaccompanied without remaining in sight and hearing distance.
Eldreth is scheduled to appear in court in Warren County on Jan. 29.
