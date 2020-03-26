At this time of uncertainty due to the coronavirus, a number of Warren County residents are working to help their friends and neighbors. Among them are members of Wise Baptist Church, who banded together on Monday to sew masks to help protect area healthcare workers.
After hearing reports that some healthcare workers faced shortages of masks, members conducted online research to find how they could make nose and mouth coverings using materials they had on hand.
Fashioning panels of cotton and flannel fabric with elastic, Wise Baptist members sewed 42 masks on Monday and gave them to two church members, Beverly Callahan, who works at Maria Parham Health in Henderson, and Heather Endecott, an employee at the Warren County Health Department, for use in the specific areas where they work.
For the church members, making the masks was a way to help members of the church family who work in the healthcare industry, and to express appreciation and love.
