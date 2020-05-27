For the second consecutive year, Fire Camp will be held at the Hawtree Volunteer Fire Department in the Wise community from June 22-27, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., for kids ages 11 to 14.
Created by the Warren County Fireman’s Association in partnership with the Hawtree Volunteer Fire Department, the camp is run by Hawtree Fire Chief Steve Barney with assistance from other fire chiefs and volunteers.
Barney, who began volunteering in 1997 and has served as chief since 2015, oversees some 25 firefighters in his department.
The six days of challenging activities are designed to educate about firefighting and include instruction in CPR, splinting, bandaging, and wilderness rescue, to name just a few. Lunch will be served daily and camp T-shirts provided. Competitions will be held and certificates awarded on the last day of camp.
“This helps build the future of the fire service,” Barney said. “There’s always a shortage of people.”
Applications — available for download with this article and at The Warren Record office at 112 N. Main Street, Warrenton — must be delivered to the Hawtree VFD or postmarked no later than May 31. No late applications will be accepted.
