GARY BAND/The Warren Record

After nearly a week that saw hard-working crews removing bricks and burned debris from the former Milano’s building on Main Street, landowner Jimmy Harris made good on his promise to clear the space where the popular restaurant once stood. After the last bricks were removed and the special panels Harris wanted were saved, crews spread dirt across the 6,000 sq. ft. site late Tuesday morning. Plans for the land were briefly discussed at the Board of Commissioners’ meeting on Monday.