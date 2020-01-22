The Norlina Town Board, during its Jan. 23 work session, considered whether to complete renovations to the town’s former library on Hyco Street to house the Norlina Police Department or to sell the building. However, the board did not reach a consensus on what route to pursue.
The Norlina Police Department has been housed in the town hall building since December 2018, utilizing a downstairs office and the second floor. Town hall employees occupy the majority of the first floor.
Town hall and the police department previously shared a building on Main Street. After town hall moved to its current location in 2017, the town planned to renovate the former Norlina library building for the police department.
The Norlina Police Department was scheduled to move into the former library in April 2018, and a sale of the Main Street building to Ashley W. and Stuart H. White for $25,000 was completed.
The town’s public works department partly renovated the former library. However, Warren County Code Enforcement halted construction and condemned the building in April after an inspection revealed a lack of permits for much of the work.
Previous town reports indicated that Norlina spent more than $26,800 in renovations to the former library during the 2017-18 fiscal year, including $15,000 for construction. Also included in the total are $8,800 for heating, air conditioning and ventilation, and $3,000 for flooring, both handled by outside companies.
After the building was condemned, the town sought recommendations from an outside engineer to resolve problems at the building, which included handicapped accessibility, and sought bids to complete renovations.
Between the time the former library was condemned and the police department moved into town hall, the Whites allowed the police department to remain in the Main Street building at a monthly rental fee of $500.
Since Norlina began advertising for bids, it has faced a lack of interest in the work from construction companies.
Discussion during last week’s board work session centered around whether to move the police department as originally planned or to keep the department at town hall.
Town Public Works Director Blaine Reese said that the first steps in finishing the work on the former library building would involve hiring an electrical engineer and an architect.
“What is the benefit of moving the police department over leaving them (at town hall) and selling (the former library building)?” Commissioner Roger Jackson asked.
Commissioner Claude O’Hagan said that the current arrangement of having the police department and town hall in the same building seemed to be working.
Interim Police Chief Keishawn Mayes said that both options carried pros and cons. He said that town hall currently does not have adequate space for the police department’s evidence room, while a renovated library building would have a room designed especially for that purpose. However, Mayes said that police officers could manage no matter the board’s decision.
“Whatever you decide, we will be fine,” he said.
Reese told the board that an engineer took a look at the town hall space the previous day and concluded that having the police department there would be fine for everyday activities.
“You have to sit down and think about what you really want to accomplish,” he said.
Commissioners and Mayes were concerned about the impact of renovation work on the town budget.
Jackson said that moving the police department would result in additional expenses to the town. Mayes added that it would not be wise to move at the present time.
Commissioner Charles Smiley suggested that work could be done to make sure that town hall provides enough space for the police department’s needs.
“I like having the police department here if we can make it adequate,” he said.
Mayes agreed.
“I would like to be able to stay here,” he said.
Mayor Wayne Aycock asked board members to weigh both options to determine what would be best for the town.
