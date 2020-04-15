Two former healthcare professionals, sidelined from their current careers by the COVID-19 pandemic, are making masks to help protect members of the community from spreading the disease.
Selena Mooring, owner of Warrenton Supply Company, and Angie Leonard, who owns Carolina Images, a screen printing company near the Wise community, have a sewing operation set up in Mooring’s store on Warrenton’s North Main Street. Through the red wood and glass doors of the iconic downtown business, locked since Mooring made the decision to close for 30 days to do her part to help stop the spread of the coronavirus, members of the public can see when the friends are sewing and can knock to ask for masks, offered free of charge.
Mooring worked for 20 years as a respiratory therapist in intensive care critical care areas. In a Letter to the Editor published in the April 1 issue of The Warren Record, she implored members of the community to “Stay at home!”
“Although you may not know anyone who has tested positive, I believe it is here among us, and we know it is all around us,” she wrote.
Two days later, Warren County reported its first confirmed case of COVID-19.
“Our governor has made the right decision for the stay at home order. I know I am an essential business, and hopefully, I haven’t put my business in jeopardy (by closing), but I feel like putting lives in jeopardy is much more critical than opening up the store,” Mooring said last week. “I think it’s very serious, and I don’t think people at first were taking it very seriously, and they weren’t educated about it, and hopefully, by now they are.”
Leonard, a licensed practical nurse for some 30 years, mostly in private practice, volunteers as a first responder for the Hawtree Volunteer Fire Department.
“We feel it’s very important to try to get as many of these (masks) as possible done, to get them out to the public, friends, family, whoever needs it to help stop the spread,” she said.
Earlier this month, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended that people wear cloth face coverings in public settings, such as grocery stores and pharmacies, where social distancing may be difficult to maintain to help slow the spread of COVID-19.
Leonard said she and Mooring have spoken at length about how they really wanted to be out on the front lines helping to fight the virus. Leonard said she has registered with a state website seeking healthcare providers, as well as giving her information to the county.
“Right now, I’m just waiting on an assignment,” she said.
Mooring said she has placed her license back into active status so she would be available as needed. But her plans, once the pandemic is over, are to reopen her store for business as usual, just as it has been for the last two years.
“I want to do something, so here we are, we’re doing something,” Leonard said, sitting at a sewing machine.
A number of community members have donated elastic bands and fabric to help the friends make double-layered, pleated masks, but the elastic is running short.
For masks, just knock on the door at 123 N. Main St., Warrenton, if you see Selena and Angie sewing inside, or send a message to the Facebook page for Warrenton Supply Company or Carolina Images. Donations of elastic may be made the same way.
According to the CDC
Cloth face coverings should:
- fit snugly but comfortably against the side of the face
- be secured with ties or ear loops
- include multiple layers of fabric
- allow for breathing without restriction
- be able to be laundered and machine dried without damage or change to shape
Should cloth face coverings be washed or otherwise cleaned regularly? How regularly?
Yes. They should be routinely washed depending on the frequency of use.
How does one safely sterilize/clean a cloth face covering?
A washing machine should suffice in properly washing a face covering.
How does one safely remove a used cloth face covering?
Individuals should be careful not to touch their eyes, nose, and mouth when removing their face covering and wash hands immediately after removing.
Who should not wear cloth face coverings?
Cloth face coverings should not be placed on children younger than 2 years of age, anyone who has trouble breathing, or is unconscious, incapacitated or otherwise unable to remove the cover without assistance.
For more information, go to cdc.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.