Three local high school students were chosen to participate in a leadership program last summer, thanks to the GFWC-Warrenton Woman’s Club. They are Bradford Harris of Warren County High School, Avaia Monaghan of Warren Early College High School, and Kniya Purnell of Warren New Tech High School, who attended HOBY training.
Founded in 1958, the Hugh O’Brian Youth leadership program, commonly known as HOBY, provides programs for rising juniors selected by their schools to participate in leadership training, service-learning projects and experiences that build motivation. HOBY’s mission is to “inspire and develop our global community of youth and volunteers to a life dedicated to leadership, service and innovation.” Core values of the program are volunteerism, integrity, excellence, diversity and community partnership.
Monaghan said the experience helped her learn to open up more, become more outgoing and stop being so shy.
“I saw the opportunities that I was missing,” she said.
Purnell said she met a lot of people and even saw some people at HOBY that she knew from Henderson.
“We all got close and still stay in touch on social media,” she said.
About his experience, Harris said participating in the program helped teach participants how to give back and to be leaders when they return home.
HOBY participants have to perform a community service project, and last summer’s included toys, baby blankets, and painting rocks for hospitalized children. Harris said he enjoyed that aspect of giving back and including inspirational messages on the rocks.
Last summer was the third consecutive year that the GFWC-Warrenton Woman’s Club has sponsored local students in attending HOBY.
For more information on the Hugh O’Brian Youth leadership program, visit hoby.org.
