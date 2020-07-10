Warren County Schools is now accepting applications for its Virtual Academy for the 2020-21 school year.
The school system is making preparations for the upcoming school year taking into consideration the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the results of a recent parent survey.
An announcement on the Live Feed section of the school system website reads as follows with links to related forms attached:
"Attention Warren County Schools parents. After carefully reviewing the data that you provided in a recent survey, we are making plans for the 2020-21 school year based on your feedback. Parents that are interested in their student(s) participating in an all online learning environment next year will need to complete an application to participate in our Virtual Academy. We are also asking parents that do not plan to allow their students to ride the school bus next year to complete an opt-out form so that we can plan on the number of students that will be riding buses.. Click on the links in this message to access the Virtual Academy Application and the Transportation Opt-Out Form. In addition to the online forms, schools (yesterday mailed out) these forms in paper format to all parents. There is a stamped envelope inside each packet that will allow you to mail it back to us. If you have questions, please contact your child's school or the Warren County School District Office."
Click on this link to access the online Virtual Academy Application: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/WN9SQJT
Click on this link to access the Transportation Opt-out Form:
https://core-docs.s3.amazonaws.com/documents/asset/uploaded_file/793641/Warren_County_Schools_Transportation_Services_Opt_Information_and_Form__REV_7__7_2020.pdf
