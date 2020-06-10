In recognition of their continuous commitment and years of service, Warren County Emergency Services has hired a new division chief and promoted two long-serving personnel from within.
Captain Tucker
Chris Tucker, who has worked at WCES for 17 years, was promoted to captain over compliance on April 1.
The Ridgeway resident began his career in emergency services by volunteering with the Ridgeway Fire Department, worked as an EMT starting in 1995 and was hired by WCES in 2003.
Since his promotion, Tucker said one of the most challenging aspects has been getting the proper personal protective equipment such as gloves, masks and gowns.
“Overnight everyone became a PPE salesman,” he joked.
But in the process, Tucker became a master negotiator, learned how to navigate the bureaucracy and got the department what it needed to safely care for patients.
While COVID-19 has made it more unsettling to be in this business, Tucker said the department is in good shape with the new facility, technology, equipment, along with ideas from the new chief. “Mix all that together and morale goes up,” he said. “I’m in this for the long haul.”
Lieutenant Anstead
After 11 years on the job as an EMT, Mary Anstead was promoted to lieutenant over C shift. She is the first female to hold this position.
With more responsibility and paperwork, she is now in charge of training and reviewing patient care, and implementing ways to improve services.
“Every time I heard an ambulance I wanted to be on it,” Anstead said of her inspiration to do this work starting at the age of 18.
The Norlina resident said her first day in her new position was a busy one when she and two crewmembers responded to a cardiac arrest call in full COVID-19 gear.
“Some people said I’d burn out, but I love it,” she said.
Anstead welcomes the new ideas Smith has brought to the department, especially community outreach.
“It’s important to let people know what services we provide,” she said.
Hail to the chief
Brandyn Smith has been serving as the new Emergency Medical Division chief since April. His last post was chief of operations for Leland Fire Rescue.
“So far so good,” he said of how it’s been going, speaking from the expansive training room in the new state-of-the-art WCES facility on Highway 158 Bypass in Warrenton.
Fully focused on community outreach, education and involvement, Smith said one of the biggest improvements he’s overseen so far is building relationships, informing people about what EMS does, and offering instruction on life-saving techniques.
He says not being involved in the community can lead to a lack of understanding about how EMS operates. And, that teaching some basic techniques such as hands-on CPR can help citizens save or prolong life until professional help can arrive.
Smith said he’s found everyone in the department and the community to be welcoming and encouraging, and everyone on staff receptive to new ideas.
His comprehensive approach to management goes beyond what tools and training his staff needs.
“I want to know what the needs of the staff are,” he said. “Professional, mental, sociological, emotional. Because once we know what those needs are and how to meet them, we can better meet the needs of our citizens.”
Committed to engaging with personnel, Smith said, “I’m not here to be a supervisor or a manager but a leader, a servant leader and transformational leader. My approach is not trying to push my own agenda but share a vision and move forward together with very little friction.”
To that end, Smith says it’s most important to recognize the work his staff does.
“I’m a firm believer in acknowledgement and recognition,” he said. “And that goes beyond a simple pat on the back or saying you did a good job on that call conversation.”
Smith also said partner organizations need to be celebrated as well: fire, police, sheriff’s office. “This is not a one organization success story, but all of us coming together, so everyone needs to be recognized for what they’re doing.”
Most of all, Smith wants the community to know this:
“The era of EMS being thought of as simply ambulance transportation is over for Warren County. We are clinicians, we are therapists, we are customer service representatives. And every citizen, whether they have requested us or not, will be treated like the most important customer when we encounter them.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.