The Haliwa-Saponi Tribe Farmers Market is seeking additional produce vendors. The market is open from 7 a.m.-2 p.m. on Fridays through mid-October at 39021 NC Hwy. 561, Hollister, near the Chief W.R. Richardson Tribal Government Complex.
So far this season, vendors have offered canned and baked goods, as well as crafts. However, vendors selling vegetables, fruits and other produce are needed.
There is no registration fee. However, vendor places at the market are assigned on a first-come, first-served basis. There is space for a total of between six and eight vendors.
For more information, call the tribal office at 252-586-4017 and leave name and phone number for Karen Harley.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.