The Afton-Elberon Volunteer Fire Department held its annual supper recently to recognize its members for their service in 2019 and present awards.
According to its data, the fire department responded to 236 calls and completed more than 2,151 hours of training in 2019.
A special award was presented to firefighter Mark Pitzing for 30 years of service to the fire department. As a fire instructor, his work has included years of training Afton-Elberon’s members.
Fire Chief Joey Andrews received the award for most calls answered.
Awards for most responses to fire calls were presented to the following: Joey Andrews, first; Doug Marshall, second; Dale Barnett, third; Assistant Chief Gregory Fuller, fourth; and Norman Paschall, fifth.
Awards for most responses by first responders were presented to the following: Dale Barnett, first; Doug Marshall, second; Joey Andrews, third; Norman Paschall, fourth; and Ann Barnett, fifth.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.