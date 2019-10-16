Warren County Schools is taking initial steps toward developing plans to improve schools in the local district that were identified as low-performing based upon 2018-19 state test results: Northside K-8 School, Warren County Middle School and Warren County High School.
Debra Clayton, school system coordinator for testing and accountability, discussed a timeline for action during the board of education’s Oct. 8 meeting.
She indicated that the state defines low-performing schools as those that received school performance grades of D or F and did not exceed expected growth.
Northside, WCMS and WCHS each received a letter grade of D.
Clayton presented the board with Warren County’s plan of action based upon state requirements.
By Nov. 1, Superintendent Dr. Mary Young will do one of the following regarding the principals of the three local low-performing schools: recommend to the board of education that the principal be retained in the same position, recommend to the board that the principal be retained in the current position and a plan of remediation be developed, recommend to the board that the principal be transferred, or dismisses or demotes the principal.
By Nov. 1, principals of the low-performing schools must submit a school improvement plan and send letters home to parents and guardians of students who attend the schools.
According to the state, notification to parents must include the following: an explanation of the school performance grade and growth score, the performance grade and growth score received, information about a preliminary plan for improvement and availability of the final plan for the school administrative unit’s website, meeting date for when the preliminary plan will be considered by the board of education and description of additional steps the school is taking to improve student performance.
Also by Nov. 1, the superintendent will submit to the board a preliminary plan for improving school performance grades and school growth scores. The plans should include information about how the superintendent and other central administrative office staff members will work with low-performing schools and monitor their progress.
The board of education’s first meeting after this date will be on Tuesday, Nov. 5.
Before Dec. 1, the board will make the preliminary plan available to the public, including personnel assigned to low-performing schools, and parents and guardians of students attending those schools. Written comments about the plan will be accepted.
The board will meet on Tuesday, Nov. 26, for its regular business meeting/work session prior to Thanksgiving break.
By Dec. 1, the board of education will vote to accept, modify or reject the preliminary plan.
Dec. 6 is the deadline for the final plan approved by the board to be submitted to the State Board of Education, which will review the plan and offer recommendations if needed.
The Warren County Board of Education will consider the State Board of Education’s recommendations and make any needed changes, vote on the amended plan and post the final plan on the school system’s website. The State Board of Education also will post the final plan on the state Department of Public Instruction’s website.
