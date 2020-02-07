Kellen Tucker, a senior at Warren New Tech High School and member of the Ridgeway Volunteer Fire Department, is doing his senior project, required of seniors in the Warren County Schools district, on the safety of the citizens in his fire district.
His project promotes the importance of smoke detectors and the role they play in safety, and includes performing smoke detector inspections, repairs and installations to anyone who resides in the Ridgeway Fire District.
Citizens who reside in the Ridgeway Fire District who do not have smoke detectors in their homes, whose smoke detectors do not work, or who would like for their smoke detectors to be tested are asked to contact Tucker via call or text at 252-213-1455.
Tucker will hold a public meeting on Thursday, Feb. 13, at 7 p.m. at the fire station for citizens to share their concerns with him and sign up to have smoke detectors installed or inspected. The Ridgeway fire station is on US 1 in the Ridgeway community.
