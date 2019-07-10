Norlina High School 1980 graduate John Bullock, whose company, Planet Earth Property Management, Inc., purchased the former Norlina High School property, including its classroom buildings, gymnasium and ball field, is opening the former ball field for use by the public.
Bullock told the newspaper that there is no fee to use the property; however, interested persons should contact him to schedule a time when the field will be available. Use of the field will be scheduled in two-hour increments on a first-come, first-served basis.
The field will be open for use between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. Mondays through Sundays. People using the property are asked to clean up after each game or event and remove all trash.
Bullock suggests that the field may be used for games such as softball, baseball, kickball, soccer and other games, but could be used for other events, such as reunions, picnics and birthday parties.
He said that people calling to reserve the field should discuss their event plans with him. If an admission fee will be charged, or if special equipment will be needed, such as for a concert, he will negotiate a usage fee. However, Bullock said that there would be no usage fee in the case of groups such as sports leagues who play games each week, but charge registration fees for participation.
For more information contact John Bullock at 213-305-2216.
