Triangle North Healthcare Foundation has announced the launch of its 2020 grant cycle, accepting applications now through May 1.
A regional healthcare grantmaking organization based in Henderson, Triangle North Healthcare Foundation was established in 2011, following the merge of Maria Parham Medical Center and Duke Lifepoint.
The foundation seeks programs and projects that will provide positive results in one or more of the five focus areas: Child Well-Being, Chronic Disease, Mental Health and Substance Use Disorders, Nutrition and Physical Activity, and Reproductive Health. Nonprofit organizations, government agencies, and schools are eligible to apply.
The link to the foundation’s online grant portal is available online at tnhfoundation.org.
The foundation’s mission — to encourage, support, and invest in quality efforts that measurably improve health in the Triangle North area — is achieved through funding programming that focuses on improving health. The foundation also supports programs that build capacity and develop leaders for nonprofits in the region.
Since beginning its grantmaking in 2013, the foundation has invested more than $1.8 million in over 70 programs that serve the four counties in the region: Warren, Granville, Vance and Franklin.
According to Val Short, the foundation’s executive director the foundation board’s hope is that through grantee organizations and the people they serve, the board’s vision for the future of the region will be realized: “to live in a healthy community.”
“Our hope is that the foundation’s investment of grant funds in our communities will result in long lasting improvements in the health and well-being of our children and adults,” Short said.
Information about current and past funded programs and projects is available on the website.
Short and the foundation’s grants coordinator Carolyn Powell are available to discuss ideas for grant projects or to assist with grant writing. Call 252-430-8532 to schedule an appointment.
