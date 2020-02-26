County commissioners heard options for moving forward with a partnership with the town of Warrenton and the Research Triangle Foundation during a presentation last Wednesday on the Frontier Warren entrepreneur center project. But still no county vote has been made on a financial commitment, as the town of Warrenton moves forward alone with a building lease.
Warrenton Town Administrator Robert Davie presented three options during a county work session that followed a daylong board retreat in which county leaders discussed goals that included business recruitment and development to ease the tax burden on property owners.
Last November, both the Research Triangle Foundation, which owns the Research Triangle Park, and the Warrenton Town Board unanimously voted to approve a five-year agreement for “Frontier Warren, in Partnership with RTP,” beginning the first partnership of its kind in the 60-year history of RTP. The votes came after Warren County Economic Development Director Stacy Woodhouse and Davie pitched the partnership to the Research Triangle Foundation and following months of work by local officials and small business owners with a passion for seeing the county grow.
Based on what is planned, Frontier Warren will occupy two currently vacant buildings on South Main Street, Warrenton, with monthly rent at $1,500 each. One building—with rent and utility expenses covered by tenant rent revenues—will house 10 offices, as well as a shared meeting room and kitchen.
The second building includes open meeting and co-working space, where small business training will be held.
In addition to a memorandum of understanding, the Warrenton Town Board has approved a financial commitment of $5,000 annually, and for the town to act as a pass-through for donations, lease receipts and payments, accounts payable and accounting.
In December, county commissioners approved a memorandum of understanding for Frontier Warren, but without the requested financial commitment of $20,000 annually. Board members sought additional information including how tenants would be selected, project goals and expected outcomes.
Last week, the board received a business plan for Frontier Warren that lists among its projected outcomes to launch five companies over a two-year period, connect school teachers to companies and students to entrepreneurial and STEM opportunities, and spur additional investment in entrepreneur workspace here by private investors.
“What’s left to do is consider any additional involvement,” Davie said. “The mission of Frontier Warren is to create vibrant environments for businesses to develop and grow in Warren County … and to link its citizens with some of the most influential organizations in the region, nation and world which are located in RTP, while at the same time positioning Warren County as the leader in development of rural entrepreneurs.”
In addition to Thursday live video feeds offered at Frontier Warren, Davie said that RTP experts would visit the center to offer help on how to start and grow businesses; a partnership with Vance-Granville Community College would provide Ice House training, which is best practices for starting a business and teaching an entrepreneurial mindset; social events surrounding the Frontier Warren businesses would be held, offering a chance for networking; and the county and county seat would be able to jointly issue press releases highlighting the events and classes related to Frontier Warren.
Davie said that already there is a company interested in creating five to six jobs around an April timeframe related to Frontier Warren.
An existing company here, Frontier Natural Gas, will be the anchor tenant in the building where office spaces are located, Davie said, taking three of the 10 available spaces in Frontier Warren.
“That’s how Frontier RTP got off the ground,” he added. “What’s left to consider is additional involvement.”
Davie presented the county board with three options: the county to contribute $20,000 a year to the project, support co-working space video feeds, Ice House training and potentially locate the county’s economic development office in the back half of the co-working space without rent; locate the ED office in the co-working space with a rent of $800 monthly, ($9,600 annually rather than $20,000), and Davie, on behalf of the town, would seek private funding to make up the difference; and the final option, the town of Warrenton being financially responsible for the project.
“My town board is fine with that,” Davie said. “They believe in the value of it, and the minimal financial risk.”
During county board discussion, Commissioner Bertadean Baker asked about daily activities at Frontier Warren and what would be offered.
Davie said that the goal was to not limit in any way which businesses could rent space in Frontier Warren and that once the first building is filled, the goal would be to expand into a second building of office spaces. He explained again that programming would include Ice House training, video feeds with RTP experts and special events.
Commissioner Jennifer Pierce asked why Frontier Natural Gas, an established company, would be renting space rather than all spaces being used for startups.
Davie said that Frontier Warren was modeling itself as Frontier RTP did, with a base tenant like Frontier Natural Gas as a stabilizing factor, allowing the remaining spaces to be filled with startups.
“So we’re modeling it just like they have. RTP’s goal is to find a model that (can be duplicated) in rural North Carolina,” he said. “Their mission statement is to help all North Carolinians, not just the Raleigh-Durham area. So this is the first time they are going out on a limb to fulfill that part of their mission statement.”
Pierce also asked why other municipalities weren’t included, particularly the town of Norlina.
“You’ve got to start somewhere,” Davie said, adding that the project can expand into other areas of the county once it gains a foothold. “At this point we’ve got to get moving.”
Woodhouse added that he has already had conversation with Norlina commissioners to work with landowners to have them be part of the next move forward and already talked with the RTP leaders about lending their brand to different municipalities.
“I hope to have every corner of Warren County, if they have enough businesses to do it, to have a Frontier Warren,” he said. “I want us, when people think of rural entrepreneurs, to think of Warren County.”
Baker said that she still didn’t understand what would be going on all day Monday through Friday, or how the businesses in Frontier Warren would help other businesses come here.
“Will it be like a magnet and draw them in?” she asked.
“Exactly,” Davie answered.
Tare “T” Davis, chairman of the board of commissioners, noted that the board had spent part of the day’s retreat discussing business development.
“One thing I believe is that relationships create opportunity, and the relationship we’re going to have with RTP will create opportunity for people within our region and this county to establish a business and operate a business, because if you know anything about business, startup costs kill you,” he said, “and that’s where a lot of the businesses have a real issue in development.”
Davis said that Frontier Warren would offer a way for new businesses to establish themselves in the county with a potential to grow.
“If we want to do these things, then we have to support ideas to grow our business opportunity in Warren County,” he said. “The position is that this thing will happen, but is Warren County going to be part of this endeavor.”
Davis said he wanted the county to be part of the project because the more support it had, the better the success rate.
“We’ve talked about this a long time,” he added, asking board members to take a position on the project.
“I thought this was just a presentation,” Commissioner Victor Hunt responded.
Davis asked for a timeframe for a decision and how long the project had been in the works.
Woodhouse said about a year.
Pierce said she felt the board could be voting in haste to vote that night, rather than at a future meeting.
Hunt said it was like the board was being pressured to make a decision on something that they were just getting information on.
“I think all she’s simply saying is give us a chance, because I’ve kind of been involved in this project since September or October, and every time I hear a report it’s changing a little bit, there’s not been any consistency,” he said, “but I like what I’ve heard tonight more so than anything I’ve heard up to this point, and I’m not opposed to the project.”
“The intent is not to rush; it’s a balancing act with the tenants to demonstrate with them that we’re definitely interested in pursuing this,” Davie said.
Earlier this month, the Warrenton Town Board voted unanimously to enter solely into a lease agreement for the first Frontier Warren building at $1,500 a month effective March 1 so that Frontier Natural Gas could go ahead and move in.
