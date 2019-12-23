No Christmas stockings hung by the chimney for we three children. Any socks or stockings we owned were reserved for footwear only. Brother Sonny Boy, sister Margaret Anne and I improvised a larger, improved container for Santa to fill — “goody boxes” which we placed beneath our tree.
In early autumn after the profitable sales of the golden leaf — tobacco — Mama would go to town and buy our school clothes and a pair of shoes for each of us. (I loved the scent of those plaid dresses and new shoes.) We would save the shoeboxes which would be transformed into receptacles for Santa to fill. Sonny Boy’s box was always larger than mine or Margaret Anne’s. I reckon his box had held boots or brogans.
Out came the cigar box of crayons for labeling, decorating and messaging Santa. I believe we sometimes used Christmas seals, the forerunner of Scotch tape, left over from gift wrapping.
On Christmas morning the coveted goody boxes were the first gifts to be explored. They would be brimming full of assorted nuts, orange slice candy, apples, oranges (a once-a-year treat), hard assorted Christmas candy, chocolate crème drops, raisins on the stems and peppermints that would dissolve on the tongue. I recall after a couple of days the candies would get stuck to the raisins, but we didn’t mind. That would prove to be our original concoction of goodness.
Nowadays when I open my closet and see all the shoeboxes, labeled and neatly aligned, I remember our goody boxes. I think this Christmas, just one last time, I’ll set out a goody box for Santa to fill, and my heart will go home again.
Joanna Buck and her siblings grew up on a farm, the children of a sharecropper. A resident of Warren County, she is a regular contributor to Womack Publishing Company publications.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.