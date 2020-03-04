.

LUCI WELDON/The Warren Record

Keishawn Mayes, at right, takes the oath of office as chief of the Norlina Police Department during the Norlina Town Board’s regular meeting Monday night. Administering the oath of office is town attorney Robby May, center. Holding the Bible is Mayes’ wife, Brittany. Also present for the ceremony were the police chief’s parents, Ronald and Janet Mayes of Henderson.