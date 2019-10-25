Warren County students who graduated from high school in 2019 scored below the state and national average on the new SAT college entrance exam, according to a report released last month by the State Board of Education/N.C. Department of Public Instruction. The report was developed based upon data released by The College Board.
According to the report, the number of North Carolina students who take the SAT has declined over the past several years because the state now requires and pays the cost for all high school juniors to take the ACT college-readiness exam, which many colleges and universities use for admissions decisions.
The SAT exam includes an evidenced-based reading and writing section and a math section. The highest possible score on each section is 800, meaning that the highest total possible score is 1600.
National and state results
Nationally, more than 1.8 million students who graduated in 2019 took the SAT. The average total score was 1039. The average evidenced-based reading and writing score was 524, and the average math score was 515.
In North Carolina, 47,842 members of the Class of 2019 took the SAT. The average total score was 1091, exceeding the national average. The average score on the reading and writing portion of the test was 549, and the average math score was 542.
Local scores
At Warren County High School, 48 students graduating in 2019 took the SAT. The average total score was 853, the average reading and writing score was 437, and the average math score was 416.
At Warren Early College High School, 20 members of the 2019 graduating class took the SAT. The average total score was 1007, the average reading and writing score was 519, and the average math score was 488.
At Warren New Tech High School, 18 members of the Class of 2019 took the SAT. The average total score was 996, the average reading and writing score was 509, and the average math score was 487.
Haliwa-Saponi Tribal School’s Class of 2019 included nine students, one less than the number of SAT test-takers required for data to be included in the report.
To view the complete SAT results for public schools across North Carolina, go to ncpublicschools.org/accountability/reporting/sat/2019.
