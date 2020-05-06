A 2-cent increase in the county tax rate is proposed in the draft budget presented Monday night by County Manager Vincent Jones for the fiscal year that starts July 1.
Jones gave an overview of the proposed 2020-21 budget during the county commissioners’ regular monthly meeting, held virtually due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. He cited revenue shortfalls caused by the health crisis among reasons for the increase.
Jones said that the $33 million general fund budget, which reflects 1.2 percent growth over the current fiscal year, would require careful monitoring “given the uncertainty of revenues” due to COVID-19.
Revenue shortfalls are expected in property taxes of $96,848; sales taxes, $186,527; and motor vehicle taxes, $12,786.
Jones said that the lower property tax revenue is based on reducing the county’s tax collection rate by a half percent, guidance received from the N.C. Association of County Commissioners, though some counties had reduced their collection rate by a full percent.
The health department is anticipating $377,324 in reduced revenues, Jones said.
The budget is balanced with use of $587,297 from unassigned fund balance, or cash reserves available for spending.
The proposed budget includes $175,000 to support getting started on implementation of the county’s broadband initiative; $35,000 for a state-mandated comprehensive plan update; and $234,772 for modified implementation of a compensation study.
Jones said that the study revealed that the county has “a real problem” with compensation being paid to county employees. The total impact of the study, if the county were to implement all of its recommendations, would be $1.4 million, he added.
“We know full well that we’re not able to support that level of increase,” Jones said.
The modified implementation the county manager has included in the coming budget begins a process that would take three and a half years.
The issue is expected to be discussed during county budget work sessions, which begin Tuesday.
Other budget expenditures include public safety radio tower upgrades (repeaters), $175,000; financing of new vehicles for multiple departments, $461,421; satellite recreation programs, $20,000; and insurance inflation, $123,500.
The draft budget maintains $40,000 in funding for nonprofits and $116,000 for weed control at Lake Gaston.
Jones said that proposing an increase in the tax rate was not taken lightly, especially considering the current economic situation, and noted that the proposed tax rate of 81 cents is lower than the rate in most surrounding counties.
Jones said that the budget would be closely monitored and suggested that the board require quarterly reports on how revenues and expenditures are trending.
County budget documents are available at the county website, warrencountync.com, on the home page; scroll down to News and click on FY21 Proposed Budget Documents.
The county’s first budget work session is planned Tuesday, May 12, beginning at 4 p.m. and will be live streamed on the county’s Facebook page @WarrenCountyNCOfficial.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.