Warrenton, NC (27589)

Today

Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy this afternoon. Slight chance of an afternoon shower. High around 65F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 43F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.