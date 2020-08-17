Maria Parham Health (MPH) announces the completion of a new cardiovascular catheterization (cath) lab within its hospital in Henderson. Leadership celebrated with a dedication and ribbon-cutting ceremony in the presence of physicians, employees and board members on Aug. 4.
Maria Parham’s team of cardiologists began performing procedures in the new cath lab on Aug. 5.
As its name suggests, the new laboratory will be primarily used to perform cardiac catheterization procedures on patients who need advanced heart care. Cardiac catheterization is a procedure used to diagnose and treat heart and blood vessel problems.
A tiny tube called a catheter is placed into a blood vessel so that imaging dyes and small equipment can be passed through. Catheterization enables healthcare providers to examine the heart and blood vessels, and is used to look for blockages in arteries, check heart valve function, measure blood flow and even place stents in arteries when they are narrow or blocked.
In a medical emergency, catheterization procedures allow physicians to quickly diagnose heart problems and provide lifesaving treatments. Vascular studies of other areas, such as a patient’s legs, can also be done in the cath lab.
“Every minute counts when a patient has a heart attack, and now with our newly expanded cath lab, members of our community have enhanced access to interventional heart care without leaving Henderson,” said Bert Beard, chief executive officer of MPH.
“We are pleased to be able to provide high quality cardiovascular care close to home for those we serve and take another important step toward advancing our mission of Making Communities Healthier.”
Maria Parham’s cardiovascular team includes Schuyler Jones, MD, a Duke Health cardiologist, who serves as medical director of the cath lab, and cardiologists Augustus Grant, MD; Jorge Gutierrez, MD; Navaneetha Sheshadri, MD; Radhakrishnan Ramaraj, MD; Willie Sessions, MD; Sydney Short, MD; and Rajesh Viswanathan Swaminathan, MD. MPH will also be welcoming new Duke Health cardiologist Jenifer Rhymer, MD on Aug. 21. In addition, radiologists from Wake Radiology will treat patients in the lab. The lab is staffed by four employees, including registered nurses and cath lab technicians.
“Our team is really excited for the opportunity to perform a vast array of cardiac and vascular procedures in our new cath lab,” said cardiologist Schuyler Jones, MD. “This expansion really highlights Maria Parham Health’s commitment to excellence in clinical care and outcomes in cardiovascular care.”
The total cost of the project was $3.3 million for construction and equipment, which was made possible by a capital investment from LifePoint Health, MPH’s operating partner. The lab’s new equipment includes a next generation 3D imaging system designed to provide fine image details for greater precision while keeping the radiation dose as low as possible.
The imaging system has a tableside user interface for easy access and offset C-arm provides maximum positioning flexibility and patient access in all views. The new hemodynamic monitoring system is capable of measuring blood flow, blood pressure, oxygen levels and other vital signs, as well as enabling documentation and generating reports.
For more information about Maria Parham Health’s cardiovascular services, visit MariaParham.com. To find a provider who specializes in heart care at Maria Parham, call 800.424.DOCS.
