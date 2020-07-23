Warren County Middle School Principal Tracy Neal has resigned, effective July 22. A longtime educator with Warren County Schools, she has served as WCMS principal for about two years.
The principal’s vacancy was listed on the personnel report from the Warren County Board of Education’s July 14 meeting, and Neal confirmed her resignation on July 16.
A Warren County native, Neal is a graduate of Warren County High School. She attended Vance-Granville Community College to pursue her dream of a service-oriented job where she could work directly with the public.
Neal was working as a financial secretary at WCMS when Danylu Hundley, who was principal at the time, suggested that she return to school to become a teacher.
Neal earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from N.C. Wesleyan College in Rocky Mount and became a teacher at WCMS in 2009. The following year, she became a digital media teacher at Warren New Tech High School.
Neal entered N.C. State University’s Northeast Leadership Academy program, designed to prepare educators to serve as principals, especially in economically disadvantaged school districts where filling principals’ positions can be difficult. Through the program, she earned a master’s degree in school administration and completed a principal internship at the former South Warren Elementary School.
Neal served as an assistant principal at Warren County High School before becoming principal at Warren Early College High School in 2015. She has served as WCMS principal since July 2018.
Neal was named Warren County Schools’ Principal of the Year twice, most recently for the 2019-20 school year. She was also named Principal of the Year in 2017, when she was at Warren Early College High School.
The personnel report notes that applicants for the WCMS principal’s position are being accepted at this time.
Additional personnel matters
The Warren County Board of Education considered a number of other personnel matters during its July 14 regular monthly meeting.
The board approved the employment of the following: Northside K-8 School: Jasmine Alvarado and Esther Levine, bilingual instructional assistants; and Marsha Evans, music facilitator; Central Office: Chelsa Jennings, chief academic officer.
The board also approved the extra-duty assignment for Dr. Dennis Carrington to serve as assistant principal at Warren County Middle School.
Vacancies were reported as follows: Mariam Boyd Elementary School: kindergarten teacher; Northside: first-grade teacher, middle grades science teacher, health/physical education teacher and instructional assistant; Vaughan Elementary School: Exceptional Children teacher and administrative assistant; WCMS: sixth-, seventh-, and eighth-grade science teachers; Warren County High School: science, math and Exceptional Children teachers; Warren Early College High School: social studies teacher; Central Office: administrative assistant to the superintendent/clerk to the board; Maintenance: maintenance director; Hawkins Educational Center: Alternative Learning Program lead teacher; district-wide: instructional/Multi-tiered Systems of Support coaches.
