Last week I brought you information about the history, art, and literature of Hillsborough. This charming small town is also known for its excellent dining and beverage options, as well as several trails that let you connect to nature without ever leaving town.
Food & Drink
While touring downtown with my unofficial guide, Eryk Pruitt, proprietor of the Hillsborough bar Yonder: Southern Cocktails & Brew, we pass the Wooden Nickel Pub.
“That’s kind of the center of your social life right there,” Pruitt tells me. “Everybody goes there to eat, drink, etc. That’s the big longtime hangout. It’s usually always full.”
The pub’s meat is sourced from Wooden Nickel Farms, just a few miles from the restaurant in Cedar Grove, NC. Diners should make note that the pub has recently changed locations and can now be found in an unmarked building three doors to the right of the Wooden Nickel sign.
Another staple dining option is Antonia’s. The freshly baked bread at this Italian spot on the corner of Churton Street and King Street has a hard crust but is almost doughy on the inside. They make their fettuccini in house and infuse their olive oil with fresh herbs.
While restaurants are allowed to remain open, bars that do not serve food are currently closed due to COVID-19. In response, some business owners have found creative ways to continue serving their loyal customers.
The owner of Antonia’s likes to stop into Yonder down the street for BuzzBallz, pre-mixed cocktails that come in a variety of flavors.
“There’s a pineapple flavored one that tastes just like a piña colada, a chocolate one that tastes just like a mudslide,” Pruitt tells me. They also offer watermelon and strawberry BuzzBallz, as well as frozen wine slushies in mason jars, all to-go.
“It’s just an example of the kind of stuff we’ve had to start selling since COVID, because normally we wouldn’t carry them, but people want a cocktail. We can’t make you a cocktail but we can sell you that.”
Similarly, Nash Street Tavern, another local staple, is offering beer in growlers to-go and posting live music performances on their Facebook page.
If it’s groceries you’re after, check out Weaver Street Market. This local food co-op is owned by employees and shoppers and stocks sustainable, local, and organic foods and products. Here you can find artisanal cheeses, a wide selection of wine and craft beer, and sliced-to-order meats. The market’s baked-in-house offerings include sourdough, country, and rustic loaf breads as well as muffins, pastries, and desserts.
To round out your dining experience, be sure to stop by Matthew’s Chocolates. Matt Shepherd has owned the store for nearly thirteen years and is still experimenting with the menu.
“I only use Belgian chocolate,” Shepherd says. “Belgian chocolate has a really nice balance for me of bitter and sweet. There’s a process in making chocolate called conching,” in which the chocolate is ground up.
“Hershey, they’ll conch their chocolate I’ve read somewhere between six and 12 hours. And the Belgians will conch theirs for 72 hours, so that’s the difference in the smoothness. When it hits your tongue it’s just melty and smooth.”
Matt explains that chocolate is like coffee.
“There’s different beans from different trees, different cacaos roasted different ways. The flavor’s all over the place.”
He currently only offers chocolate barks, as truffles have a shorter shelf life and sales are down as a result of the virus.
“The popular ones are the sugar roasted almond bark, the sugar roasted pecan bark, and the spicy Thai peanut,” which he tells me is very spicy.
Nature
Along the Eno River, which runs through town, spans the 1.8-mile handicap-accessible Riverwalk greenway, a portion of which coincides with the North Carolina Mountains-to-Sea Trail. Signs along the greenway provide information on the history, ecology, and geology of the area.
At this time of year, the river is all but blocked from view by the lush vegetation surrounding the path. Insects, frogs, and birds play their part in nature’s symphony, while the river bubbles and splashes against the banks below. During my walk, an electric blue dragonfly alights on a dewy blade of grass, and an orange and black butterfly basks on a green leaf, wings spread wide.
At its east end, Riverwalk connects to the Historic Occoneechee Speedway Trail. The only remaining dirt speedway from NASCAR’s very first season in 1949, the one-mile track is now part of a network of four miles of trails on a 44-acre site that’s listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The track was active for two decades and was visited by the likes of Richard Petty and Junior Johnson. The bleachers and flag stand are still standing, and a couple of old racecars have found their final resting place among the trees that have grown up around the track.
Across the river from the speedway sits Ayr Mount, a plantation house built in 1815. The house is closed to the public due to the Coronavirus, but visitors are welcome on the one-mile nature loop known as Poet’s Walk that surrounds the house and grounds.
Whether you are looking for history, art, books, food, drinks, or nature, Hillsborough has it all. With so much to do, you might think you’re in a big city, but don’t be surprised when someone smiles, says hello, and offers to show you around.
