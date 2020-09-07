The local offices of N.C. Cooperative Extension will host a weekly on-line Garden Chat beginning Sept. 10. The public is invited to join Master Gardener volunteers from the surrounding area each Thursday afternoon for a fun and engaging conversation about timely garden topics.
Each session begins at 2 p.m. and will feature an informative presentation on subjects such as plants for fall color, sustainable landscaping, selecting groundcovers and fighting fire ants. Seasonal gardening tips and helpful web resources will also be shared.
These interactive sessions will last about 45 minutes and will include time for participants to get questions answered about their own gardening challenges. The Garden Chats are hosted by the Master Gardener volunteers of Warren, Vance, Granville and Person counties. Registration is required to obtain access to these on-line sessions, and complete details are posted at http://go.ncsu.edu/mastergardenerchat, or by calling 252-438-8188 or 919-603-1350.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.