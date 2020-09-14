Former Democratic Congresswoman Eva Clayton of Littleton participated recently in the Biden for President North Carolina Revitalizing Rural Communities Roundtable, held via Zoom.
Clayton, who represented the 1st Congressional District from 1992 to 2002, was joined as a panelist by former Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack and former Congressmen Bob Etheridge and Heath Shuler.
The goal of the virtual roundtable was to discuss support for American farmers and investment in rural communities.
Etheridge, who represented the 2nd Congressional District from 1997-2011, introduced Clayton in the meeting as the first African-American woman to serve in the House of Representatives. Clayton also became the first black representative from North Carolina since 1901 and eventually became the ranking Democratic member on the Agriculture Committee’s Operations, Oversight, Nutrition, and Forestry Subcommittee.
“More than that she is great humanitarian,” Etheridge said in the introduction, “and was an avid fighter for SNAP and food stamp programs for helping build an infrastructure, a place for our farmers to send their produce.”
Clayton spoke Monday on issues facing rural American ranging from voter turnout and education to economic development and small farmers.
“I want to make a special appeal perhaps not only to moderate Republicans and Democrats,” Clayton said, “but I also want to make an appeal to those who are not voting yet, some of those who live in a rural community and don’t see a value (in voting) because they’ve been struggling all the time.”
Clayton, who turns 86 this year, was born in Georgia but grew up in North Carolina and received a bachelor of science degree in biology from Johnson C. Smith University in Charlotte, N.C. before earning a masters of science in biology and general science from North Carolina Central University in Durham.
The former Warren County Commissioner spoke Monday of “resilience” and “compassion” being a hallmark of rural Eastern North Carolinians. She then expressed concern about younger generations not following their predecessors into the agriculture business.
“We invest in our large farmers but we don’t invest in our small farmers,” Clayton said. “Our small farmers are struggling. You talk about the black farmers — they’re almost out of existence. So we have to find ways how we protect them.”
Clayton proposed there be more investment in recruiting new farmers, specifically through public school systems.
Regarding economic development in rural areas, Clayton gave a nod to the Lake Gaston area when discussing how COVID-19 has taught that some have been willing to relocate to places they may have not considered living permanently before.
“I live near a lake and there are second homes out here,” Clayton said. “Many persons who live in urban areas chose to come live here while they were doing that. People are beginning to see there are advantages during certain times to live in rural areas.”
Clayton closed her comments by stressing that no change or improvements would be possible without voting.
