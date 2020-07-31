The 10th annual Big Air Fair watersports show, put on by AF Wake, will commence 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 1, on the south end of Eaton Ferry Bridge.
The watersports show and competition will last into the early afternoon and feature professional riders aided by boats from Inland Boat Company.
Pros Spencer Leggett, Shannon Pope and Carro Djupsjo, a Swedish women’s wakeboarder with more than 30,000 Instagram followers, are scheduled to attend.
“We’re super excited about it,” said AF Wake manager Fields Johnson. “A lot of people are coming by boat so that they can do social distancing. We’ll also have a chef on land, right in front of the site.”
The chef is Christian Brown of Lake Gastronomy.
While the riders are cooking up big air on the water in front of Story Properties, the areas around the parking lot on either side of Eaton Ferry Road will be filled with sponsor booths.
Cars can park for free at AF Wake while boaters will see a line of buoys to drop anchor and park in line with and stay outside of to enjoy the action.
A flyer for the event reads, “Our goal is to entertain and show you what is possible on the water among the various watersports. We’re here to help you find the newest and coolest gear, learn more about the sports, have more fun on the water.”
Johnson added, “They can expect to see some of the world’s best watersports action here on Lake Gaston.”
