Rocks are solid. Rocks are strong. Rocks withstand the storms that wash away sand. When they are decorated with messages of encouragement and designs, they serve a different purpose: brightening the lives of others.
The Warren County Rockers, a group known for hiding decorated rocks throughout the county and beyond, last week painted and decoupaged rocks to encourage the doctors, nurses and other staff members of Maria Parham Health in Henderson — those rocks of the community who have become especially important during this time of COVID-19.
On Friday, Rockers Karen Johnson and Malisa Livengood met fellow Rocker and Maria Parham Director of Materials Management Tracy Moseley at the Manson Post Office parking lot to drop off completed rocks for Moseley to take with her to work.
For the trio, the meeting represented the final step in a process that seemed to fall in place perfectly. Johnson posted a message on the Rockers’ Facebook page calling for members to paint rocks to cheer people up during this difficult time. Moseley reached out to her and asked if she could have a few rocks to take to Maria Parham. Members quickly responded.
“I had bags of rocks just sitting that I bought months ago and hadn’t touched since Christmas,” Livengood said.
Moseley wanted to paint some rocks herself, but as someone in charge of hospital supplies that include masks, gowns and other means of protection, she had little extra time.
Moseley might have asked for just a few rocks, but she wound up with more than 50 to take to the hospital. Some included messages of faith for the Easter season, others expressed thanks to doctors and nurses for the work they do, and the rest featured flowers and other cheerful designs.
Moseley became emotional when Johnson and Livengood presented her with the completed rocks.
“It is overwhelming,” she said.
Moseley planned to place rocks around the hospital as she walked its hallways on her daily routes to provide a welcome surprise.
“We work around the clock, nights and weekends,” she said. “I needed this as much as everybody else.”
