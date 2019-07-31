Warren County Memorial Library concluded its 2019 Summer Reading Program with a celebration of top readers and the more than 200 children, teens and adults who participated.
Library Director Cheryl Reddish opened the event with a lively game of Simon Says, challenging those attending to use their listening skills to keep up.
As the program began in June, she challenged the community to read more this summer than they had in the past.
Activities had a space-related flair as activities were geared around the theme of “A Universe of Stories.” Special programs included presentations by the Imagination Station Science & History Museum, Sylvan Heights Bird Park, the Rags to Riches Theater Company, drummer Marcus Joyner and the N.C. Museum of Natural Sciences.
During Friday’s closing program, Reddish asked participants what activities they most enjoyed. “Books!” “Play!” and “Snakes!” came the loud reply.
“We had a good time, didn’t we?” Reddish asked.
Summer Reading Program Coordinator Mary Bullock expressed appreciation to Friends of the Warren County Memorial Library for sponsoring the annual event and to local businesses and organizations for their help in making activities possible. Bullock also expressed gratitude to Warren County Schools’ summer meals for providing lunches throughout the program.
The following top readers received books and gift cards: Pre-kindergarten through second grade: first place, Summer Lindsey; second place, Olivia Lindsey; third-fifth grades: first place, Morgan Andrews; second place, Jeremiah Brannock; sixth-eighth grades: first place, Ashton Aycock; second place, Danielle Andrews; ninth-12th grades: first place, Britney Bender; second place, Katelyn Andrews; adults: first place, Patricia Shaw; second place, Iris Whitaker.
The winner of a drawing for a portable telescope was Brianna Bowen.
As the Summer Reading Program drew to an official close, Bullock challenged the 2019 participants to strengthen their love of reading.
“Just keep reading,” she said. “The more you read, the more you will succeed.”
