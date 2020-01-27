Lifelong Improvements Through Fitness Together, or LIFT, is an evidence-based program that can help adults of all ages.
The Expanded Food and Nutrition Education Program will sponsor LIFT sessions at the Healthy You Building, 201 S. Main St., Warrenton, on the last Friday every month beginning at 2 p.m. The first session will be held Jan. 31.
LIFT is a program developed for adults of all ages to use everyday activities in different exercises. Free to all adults in the community, it can help develop relationships, improve functional fitness, and improve emotional health.
The program’s exercises allow busy adults to continue their daily routines while engaging in vigorous activities to keep the heart pumping freely and burn unwanted calories at the same time.
Space is limited for the classes. To register, call Nitasha Kearney, EFNEP educator at Warren County Cooperative Extension, at 252-257-3640 or email her at ndkearney@ncat.edu.
