Warren County Schools has announced its finalists for Principal of the Year honors: Michelle Dunbar of Northside K-8 School and Shena Judkins of Warren Early College High School.
Michelle Dunbar
Dunbar holds a bachelor’s degree in education from Baruch College, City University of New York, a master’s degree in education (reading specialist) from Hunter College, City University of New York, and master’s degree in school administration from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.
Her educational career has included work as a teacher at Bay Elementary School in New York, N.Y., and W.G. Person Elementary School in Durham. Dunbar has also served as an elementary school teacher in Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools.
She completed a principal internship in the Durham Public School System and served as interim assistant principal of instruction with the Cabarrus County school system.
In Warren County, Dunbar served as assistant principal at Warren County Middle School before being named as interim principal at South Warren Elementary School in 2015. She later was named principal at the school, where she remained until its closure after the 2018-19 school year.
Dunbar served as Warren County Schools’ pre-kindergarten coordinator before being named Northside principal in November 2019.
Shena Judkins
A Warren County High School graduate, Judkins earned bachelor’s degrees in policy science and history, as well as a law degree from N.C. Central University. She also holds a master’s of school administration degree from Elizabeth City State University.
Over 18 years of working with Warren County Schools, Judkins has worked at the elementary, middle and high school levels.
She has taught first and third grade, as well as fifth-grade science at South Warren Elementary School. Judkins has also served as liaison for the North Carolina Investing in Rural Innovative Schools program at Warren County High School, and as school system program coordinator for Building Assets Reducing Risks, which is designed to help students adjust to the middle and high school environments.
Judkins served as assistant principal at Warren County Middle School before being named interim principal at Warren Early College High School in 2018 and later becoming principal there.
Warren County Schools will announce the Principal of the Year during the district’s Aug. 12 virtual Convocation opening the 2020-21 school year..
