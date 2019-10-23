In Warren County Superior Court Wednesday afternoon, Judge Henry W. Hight, Jr. denied a defense motion that District Attorney Mike Waters be disqualified from prosecuting a case against Lester Henry Kearney, 35, of Littleton, because Waters defended him in a 2013 case.
Kearney and co-defendant Kevin Burton Munn, 32, of Warrenton, face charges that include first-degree murder in connection with a deadly home invasion and fire at the Lake Gaston home of John and Nancy Alford in 2018.
Kearney and Munn are accused of breaking into the Alfords’ Wildwood Point Subdivision home on March 9, 2018. According to law enforcement reports, Mrs. Alford was kidnapped by one of the men and forced to withdraw money from a bank before driving the suspect back to her home. There, the couple were beaten and bound, and left to die after their home was set on fire. Mrs. Alford died at the scene. Her husband managed to escape and was hospitalized.
Wednesday afternoon, Kearney’s attorney Thomas Sallenger of Wilson told Hight that Waters represented Kearney during a 2013 case while Waters was in private practice. While the case was ultimately dismissed, Sallenger contended that Waters received confidential information about Kearney’s background that would not have been provided to a prosecutor. Sallenger asked Hight to recuse, disqualify and remove Waters and the local district attorney’s office from the case for that reason and because having Waters serve as prosecutor in the murder case would represent a conflict of interest and would appear to be a conflict of interest to potential jurors and the community.
Kearney took the witness stand and testified that, in the 2013 case, Waters told him that he should be happy that Waters had been appointed as his attorney because if he were the prosecutor, he would prosecute the case to the fullest extent.
Waters later took the witness stand and testified that he did not make the statement that Kearney alleged he had made and would not have made such a statement to a client. Kearney maintained his innocence in the Alford case.
Assistant District Attorney Melissa Pelfrey told Hight that there was no evidence that Waters received any information from Kearney that would not be readily accessible through court records.
After Hight denied the defense request, additional motions in the case were scheduled for the week of Nov. 12. At that point, the judge will consider a request from Munn that he be allowed to withdraw a 2018 guilty plea and have his case brought to trial. In 2018, Munn entered an agreement to plead guilty in exchange for serving a life sentence instead of facing the death penalty, and to testify in other matters related to the case.
On Wednesday morning, Munn testified on the witness stand that he made his plea in haste because his previous attorney made him feel like he should do so in order to avoid the death penalty and to prevent his sister, Kristina Saferite, from going to prison on accessory after the fact charges. He said that his attorney and his family suggested that if Saferite went to prison, she would never be able to receive another disability check.
Munn testified that Kearney threatened him and his family through letters, verbal communication from other inmates and, on at least one occasion, in person. Munn said that he asked Saferite to pick him up in Haywood County soon after the date of the fire at the Alford home, and that she did not know anything about what had happened.
Previous records indicated that a car reported stolen from the Alfords was found abandoned and burned in Haywood County.
Munn told the judge that, at the time he made his guilty plea, he had not seen enough of the evidence against him to make a decision about whether to plea or to have his case advance to trial. Munn maintained his innocence, saying that he never entered the Alfords’ house.
Waters previously indicated that the district attorney’s office would prosecute Kearney’s case as a potential death penalty matter. On Wednesday, Waters said that if Munn’s guilty plea is overturned, he would also pursue the death penalty in that case.
Hight continued the motion until November, asking Munn to review the evidence compiled against him and seriously consider whether he should withdraw his plea.
At the conclusion of the day’s proceedings, Waters told the newspaper that he hopes that the murder and arson case will go to trial early next year.
See next week's edition of The Warren Record for a more in-depth report.
