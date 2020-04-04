A second case of novel coronavirus has been confirmed in Warren County. This individual was tested for COVID-19 on Wednesday, April 1, and confirmation of a positive COVID-19 test result was received by the health department on Saturday, April 4.
This individual is in isolation and recovering at home at this time. Anyone who has had known direct contact with the positive case has been contacted.
Based on a thorough contact investigation, Warren County Health Department’s Communicable Disease staff has determined there is no identifiable increased risk of exposure to any members of the public. To protect the individual’s privacy, no further information will be released.
“We expect there will be more COVID-19 positive cases as the number of individuals being tested continues to increase,” said Warren County Public Health Director Dr. Margaret Brake. ‘’Residents should be diligent about complying with the Stay at Home order; they should be practicing prevention measures and social distancing as we try to contain the spread of COVID-19 in our county.”
Preventive measures include frequently washing your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds; staying home when you are sick; covering your coughs and sneezes with a tissue and discarding the tissue immediately; avoiding touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands; social distancing at least 6 feet away from others; and, disinfecting frequently touched surfaces and objects.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also recommends wearing a cloth face covering to cover your nose and mouth when you are out in community settings such as grocery stores and pharmacies. This is to protect people around you if you are infected and do not have symptoms.
If you think you may have been exposed to COVID-19 and develop a fever and respiratory symptoms, such as cough or shortness of breath, call your healthcare provider for medical advice first. If you do not have a healthcare provider, contact the Warren County Health Department at 252-257-1185. If you are experiencing a medical emergency, please call 911.
People who are mildly ill with COVID-19 are able to recover at home, according to the CDC. But for others, including older adults and those who have underlying health issues, such as heart disease, lung disease, or diabetes, or those with a weakened immune system, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. Symptoms may appear two to 14 days after exposure.
For more information on COVID-19 and preventive measures you can take, please visit the CDC website: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-nCoV/index.html or the NC Department of Health and Human Services website: ncdhhs.gov/divisions/public-health/coronavirus-disease-2019-covid-19-response-north-carolina.
Residents can call the Warren County Health Department at 252-257-1185, the Warren County COVID-19 Information Line at 252-257-7132, Monday– Friday 8:30-5 p.m. or visit the Warren County Government website at: warrencountync.com/712/COVID-19-Resources.
