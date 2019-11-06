BOC Native American-d.jpg

JENNIFER HARRIS/The Warren Record

 

Representatives of the Haliwa-Saponi Tribe are pictured with the Warren County Board of Commissioners Monday night after the board adopted a resolution in recognition of November as Native American Heritage Month. Pictured from left to right are, front row: Commissioners Jennifer Pierce, Bertadean Baker and Walter Powell; Tribal Chief Dr. Ogletree Richardson; and Commission Chairman Tare “T” Davis; back row: Jimille Mills, Tribal Councilman Rev. Mike Mills, Alfred Richardson, Tribal Councilman Charles “Pete” Richardson, and Commissioner Victor Hunt.