Warren County Schools last week issued a “A School Reopening Guide to Virtual Learning” to help local families as they adjust to virtual learning during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
During the summer, the board of education approved plans for the school system to operate the first quarter of the 2020-21 school year, which would end in early October, via virtual learning. The school system will continue to study COVID-19 data to determine if it would be safe to resume in person instruction later in the year.
Warren County Schools ordered enough Chromebooks in June to allow one for every student; however, Chromebooks shipments to schools across the country have been delayed. As a result, the school system prepared paper educational packets for the first few weeks of school.
The school system also surveyed families whose children are enrolled to determine which students have computers or laptops and which ones need them. Superintendent of Schools Dr. Mary Young said last week that, based upon this information, Warren County Schools should have enough Chromebooks in house to distribute to students this week for use until the devices the school system ordered have come in.
As these preparations are made, the school system released the guide to help local parents and students adjust to what Young described as a “new normal” during this unprecedented time. The guide notes that Warren County Schools will continue to work with providers to help families access low-cost internet service.
The school system is working to increase the number of internet hot spots in the community, including making personal hot spots available. The following sites currently are designated as hot spots: school parking lots; Warren County Memorial Library, 119 S. Front St., Warrenton; Warren County Recreation Center, 840 U.S. Hwy. 158 Bypass, Warrenton; and Warren County Community Center, 111 W. Franklin St., Warrenton.
Warren County Schools will announce plans for distributing Chromebooks on its website at warrenk12nc.org and on its social media channels. This information will also be provided on The Warren Record’s website at warrenrecord.com, the newspaper’s Facebook page and in its print edition when it becomes available.
Learning expectations
The guide lists the following as a summary of what to expect this school year:
• Students’ work will be graded. Attendance will be taken to track participation.
• Schools will provide information about specific student schedules.
• The first few days of school will be devoted to easing everyone into the virtual learning environment.
• Students will complete educational work packets until the Chromebooks are distributed.
According to the guide, all Warren County schools will make the following commitments to students and their families:
• Make sure students have a Chromebook/laptop or other device.
• Provide a daily blend of live, interactive classes which will be recorded and posted, and self-paced learning activities.
• Give students regular feedback on their work.
• Have daily office hours so students who need help from their teachers can get it.
• Be accessible by email and phone.
• Teach all of the scheduled content for the semester in each course.
• Provide social-emotional learning supports to all students.
• Meet the needs of diverse learners and ensure to provide accommodations, modifications, access, and equity for all students.
Warren County Schools encourages parents to help their children during this new learning climate by doing the following:
• Create a daily routine and ensure children have a quiet, dedicated space to do their work.
• Provide a responsible adult to monitor/check in on students on a regular basis.
• Ask questions about what your children are learning.
• Make sure they are getting breaks and getting outside when they can.
• Make sure they’re getting adequate sleep and are well-rested when they start learning each day.
• Keep computer and device screens within your view as much as possible.
• Encourage them. Be patient and flexible.
How school will work
Students will follow a daily schedule similar to what they would experience in the classroom. Schedules will incorporate between four and 5.5 hours of learning each day, depending upon a student’s grade level. Each day will include teacher-facilitated learning, teacher office hours, small group and individual assistance; independent learning, activities and tasks; and time for snacks, lunch and rest.
Warren County Schools will measure student attendance in a number of ways that include time spent working on the online platform, log-in activity, being present during live instruction, submitting completed assignments, and student/teacher interaction. If students are going to be absent, a parent or guardian must alert the teacher by email or phone call.
The parent guide indicates that the school system will use a number of electronic resources to allow two-way interaction between students and their teachers. The document also outlines suggestions for parents to help their children adjust to the virtual learning experience while allowing breaks for exercise.
Parent questions
Warren County Schools addressed a number of questions parents have raised during the planning process for virtual learning:
Q: On e-learning days, does my child have to log in every day?
A: Yes. Students should check in daily for advisement, and time spent online will be determined by the individual teacher. Students must log in to the system each day to check for assignments, participate in classroom discussions, seek individual assistance, and receive assessments. Schedules will be provided.
Q: How will attendance be taken?
A: Attendance will be defined by a student’s participation. Students will be considered in attendance when they are participating in active instruction and/or educational services. This will apply to in-person, virtual, remote, or hybrid model.
Q: Will there be assessments?
A: Depending on the mandates from the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction, some assessments may occur at home and others will occur once students return to school.
Q: What if my child doesn’t remember his/her computer log-in?
A: Contact your school for the information.
Q: What should I do if my student isn’t able to connect to class?
A: If your child doesn’t remember the computer log-in, notify your child’s teacher. All Google classrooms provide a toll-free number so students can hear the lesson until the connectivity issue is fixed.
Q: What are we to do if we lose the Chromebook?
A: All parents are responsible for the cost of a lost Chromebook. If the Chromebook is stolen, parents must file a police report and submit that documentation to the school.
Q: What are we to do if the Chromebook isn’t working?
A: Contact your child’s school. Young will need to submit a technology work order ticket.
Students with disabilities
According to the guide, Warren County Schools will collaborate with parents/guardians of students with disabilities throughout the time of remote learning. The school system will work with parents to develop a contingency plan of supports and accommodations to address the needs of each student.
The guide indicates that parents will be contacted by their child’s special education case manager or plan coordinator to schedule a virtual meeting to develop a contingency plan that will take the following into consideration:
• An assessment of your child’s ability to access distance learning, including preferred types of activities and mode of access.
• Distance learning infrastructure available at home.
• How your child’s special education services, accommodations and related services identified in their IEP or 504 Plan can be effectively implemented in virtual learning settings.
• How your child’s special education teacher and other service providers will collect data related to IEP goals and objectives.
• Specialist instruction virtual classes may include a combination of the following: direct, real-time instruction; individual instruction via audio or video conference; group instruction via audio or video conference; student-directed assignments and activities.
• Accommodations, instructional methods, frequency and communication for each content area will be outlined in the Contingency Plan.
• If your child is eligible for speech-language therapy, occupational therapy, and/or physical therapy, these services will be addressed within the Contingency Plan and will be provided via an audio/video platform.
Measures are in place for parents to request behavior-based consultation and academic assistance for their children. Specialized instruction behavioral staff will be available by request for consultation or coaching via audio/video conferencing. Academic supports will be provided as needed.
Parents with urgent concerns may contact the school system at 252-257-3184 between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, or email Shana Brown at sbrown@warrenk12nc.org.
The guide provides email contact information for Warren County Schools’ Department for Specialized Instruction staff members.
Other school system staff
The guide notes that school social workers will continue to work with students to help eliminate barriers to academic success. Social workers will use online communication platforms to meet with students and their families.
In addition, school nurses will provide health and wellness information via online learning platforms. They will use resources such as online platforms, phone calls and emails to conduct virtual wellness checks.
Both social workers and nurses will be available via phone and email each day between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.
Athletics
Warren County Schools will continue to follow recommendations from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the N.C. High School Athletic Association.
The school system is implementing a number of safety precautions to keep student-athletes safe during workouts:
-- No visitors will be allowed-only students, coaches and other pertinent staff.
-- Staff will be tested for COVID-19 prior to working with students.
-- Staff and students will be screened each day before entering the building. Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms or a fever over 100.4 degrees will not be allowed in the building.
-- A maximum of 20 people will be allowed during a workout session. This includes coaches and other staff.
-- Protective face coverings are mandatory inside the building.
-- Weight room equipment will be cleaned after use by each athlete.
-- Each student will spray and wipe all surfaces after using equipment, and will be supervised by the coaching staff and custodian on duty.
-- Custodial staff will disinfect all rooms and equipment each day between all workout sessions and again at the end of the day.
-- Students must bring their own water.
To view a copy of parent guide, visit Warren County Schools’ website at warrenk12nc.org or view the document attached to the online version of this article.
