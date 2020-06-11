Over half a million moments in time. That’s how many images Earl King believes he has captured in 60-plus years as a photographer.
Here in his native Warren County, he has been a regular at Warren County High School sporting events shooting basketball, football and baseball games. He has photographed countless parades, festivals, graduations and Haliwa-Saponi pow-wows. And he has been on the other side of life, called out at all hours of the day and night by the State Highway Patrol to document wrecks.
Now, at the age of 80, King is hanging up his Nikon, at least professionally.
The son of Robert Lee King and Edelia Carter King of Norlina, King attended Norlina High School and played sports under coach Bob Price. He graduated in 1958 and worked in car sales for a short time. King served in the Army National Guard for six years.
He started taking pictures around age 17 or 18, and bought a Polaroid camera when he went to Washington, D.C., where he helped work on the Woodrow Wilson Memorial Bridge.
On Dec. 1, 1962, he and his high school sweetheart, Phyllis, were wed. The following year, King began a 30-year career with the North Carolina Department of Corrections.
He rose in rank from sergeant at the Warren Unit in 1964 to correctional lieutenant at Umstead Youth Center from 1973-1977, assistant superintendent at Franklin Correction Center in 1977, and retired from Franklin CC in 1992 as superintendent III.
While working for the Department of Corrections, King’s photographs helped document prison conditions related to the Small v. Martin 1985 class action lawsuit.
In the early 1960s, King’s interest in photography as a hobby took off after someone told him about reflex cameras. He has had a Ricoh camera and two Nikons.
He doesn’t recall how long he has been a freelance photographer for The Warren Record, but it has been decades.
“I started taking pictures for (former publisher and editor) Howard Jones,” King said. “He told me to always keep your camera with you because you never know what you’ll run up on.”
After he started working with the newspaper, King began photographing wrecks for the North Carolina State Highway Patrol and sometimes the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.
“When there was a bad wreck, (the Highway Patrol) would call me to get pictures of them,” he said. “At 3 a.m. my phone would ring, all hours of the night. I had a good relationship with the Highway Patrol.”
King has won North Carolina Press Association awards for his photography, including one for a photograph of the January 1999 fire that destroyed Lowes Foods in Warrenton and another for a water rescue photo taken during a hurricane.
Over time, King has seen advances in technology change the way pictures are taken, from manual camera settings and developing film in the dark room at the former newspaper office to photos taken on the latest cell phones.
“I like the digital cameras because there are so many things you can do with them. The quality is so much better,” he said. “With cell phones, all you can do is take the picture. There’s not much you can do to manipulate it.”
At the end of the day, though, King is a traditionalist.
“In all fairness, there’s nothing to me prettier than a good black and white image,” he said. “They will never, ever replace that image. There’s nothing like the clarity; it’s so sharp and crisp.”
King said he stands by his Nikons, which he has used to photograph some of his favorite subjects—the beauty of nature on his farm and the sweetness of a child’s face.
“Nature and little kids, those are my favorite things to take pictures of,” King said. “There’s nothing more fun than taking little kids’ pictures and seeing the smiles on their faces. It’s precious.”
He said he has also enjoyed interacting with the many high school students he has come to know over the years.
“I’ve really enjoyed the kids,” he said. “You never know what a kind word does to help a child. One of my favorite things to do was talk to the kids.”
King said he always enjoyed taking student-athletes’ pictures and that he frequently gave his pictures away, including providing photos for Warren County High School yearbooks.
Photography will remain a hobby in King’s retirement, but slowing down will mean he won’t be covering local sports and events anymore. He still plans to work on repairs around the house and tinker on engines—another hobby is to tear things apart and rebuild them—and work some small construction jobs with his nephew.
“I love to work on stuff,” King said. “And I love helping people and don’t like to be paid. I do it because I want to do it, not because I have to do it.”
He also plans to continue baking his lemon, chocolate and nut breads that a number of people around the county have been fortunate enough to receive.
“I enjoy life, and I enjoy getting up the next day doing something,” said King, who likes to stay busy. “The Lord has been good to me, and he is telling me I need to slow down.”
