It is not surprising that Kellen Tucker joined Ridgeway Volunteer Fire Department as soon as he was old enough. After all, he is the son of Jennifer Tucker and Fire Chief Victor Tucker, so firefighting is in his blood.
What may be surprising is that today, as a college freshman, he plans to remain as active with the department as he can.
The Tucker family lives so close to Ridgeway Volunteer Fire Department that they can walk there from their yard.
“I grew up not 100 yards from the (fire department),” Kellen said.
He has known all of the Ridgeway firefighters for as long as he can remember and has always thought of them as family. Waking up at 5 a.m. to the sound of the fire station’s alarm and watching his father head to a call has been part of normal life for just as long.
The largest fire he remembers was the 2011 blaze which destroyed Southern States, which was located behind Warren County Memorial Library in Warrenton.
Watching his father work to protect other people and their property left a lasting impression on Kellen, who said that helping others is just one of the reasons why he looks up to his father.
He began assisting Ridgeway Volunteer Fire Department with fundraising stews when he was around 11 or 12 and joined the department at the age of 16.
“There was never really a decision to join,” he said. “I always had a passion for it.”
When it was time to complete his senior project for Warren New Tech High School, his topic basically presented itself — fire safety with an emphasis on the importance of smoke detectors. Three people had died in a fire at a singlewide mobile home, and Kellen wanted to help protect other local families from such a tragedy.
He held a community meeting at the Ridgeway fire station to find out who did not have smoke detectors. Kellen then developed his version of a community service project by installing smoke detectors in the community.
As Kellen prepared for college, he received scholarships from the Piedmont N.C. Firefighters Association, Warren County Cattlemen’s Association and Warrenton Woman’s Club.
He began classes at East Carolina University earlier this month with plans to major in accounting. Already with experience working with an accounting firm and interning with Kilian Engineering, Kellen hopes to work for an accounting firm for several years before becoming a real estate developer. He dreams of building subdivisions, houses, rental properties and work his way up to commercial properties.
That is still a few years down the road. In the meantime, Kellen wants to stay active with Ridgeway Volunteer Fire Department. He wants to come home for Thursday night meetings and training, and to help with stews and other fundraisers.
“I want to be a part of the fire department as long as I can,” he said. “If I’m at home when calls come in, I will go to them.”
Kellen hopes to maintain his ties with Warren County for the rest of his life, no matter where his future career takes him. He would love to develop property here.
“I don’t know if I ever will completely move from Warren County,” he said.
