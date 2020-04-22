Daily work continues at the Warren County Clerk of Court and Warren County Register of Deeds offices housed in the county courthouse in downtown Warrenton, but it’s not quite business as usual. The COVID-19 pandemic has forced both staffs to change the way they assist the public in order to keep everyone safe.
Clerk of Court’s Office
Warren County Clerk of Court Lisa Blalock said that her staff currently works a staggered schedule allowing three staff members to be in the office Mondays through Fridays with herself.
She noted that many questions from the public, including those about civil matters and special proceedings, may be answered over the phone by calling the office at 252-257-6300. Documents to be filed will continue to be accepted, but anyone planning to drop off a document should call in advance, Blalock said.
She explained that many payments can be handled online through the North Carolina court system website at nccourts.gov.
For matters that cannot be handled online or over the phone, members of the public are asked to come to a table with a protective screen that has been set up just outside the office door. A staff member will come to the table to provide assistance.
While most court sessions have been postponed due to COVID-19, critical cases such as domestic violence and bond hearings continue to be held in the courtroom before a judge, Blalock said.
She noted that the Warren County Courthouse will be moving to videoconferencing to handle pleas in certain district court matters, such as traffic charges and DWI cases. Blalock explained that defense attorneys would be able to work out pleas with the district attorneys’ office and bring those pleas before a judge and the appropriate court officials — while everyone involved works from their office or home.
She noted that her office will test its videoconferencing capabilities this week and will begin the remote court sessions on April 29.
Register of deeds
Warren County Register of Deeds Yvonne Alston said that her staff is working a staggered schedule in order to have two staff members and herself at the office Mondays through Fridays.
She encouraged the public to take advantage of the register of deeds’ website, warrenrod.org, to find information such as recorded land transfers.
Alston asked anyone with general questions to contact the office by calling 252-257-3265. Those seeking information about vital records, such as births, should also call the register of deeds, and they will receive instructions about how to request copies by mail or through the website.
Alston said that the office continues to accept documents to be filed. However, the public should call in advance. Documents should be placed in the drop-off basket at the front of the office and wait to receive a receipt.
Those who need to consult a staff member will be asked to stand behind the plexiglass at the front desk area where someone will assist them.
Both Blalock and Alston reminded the public that, due to the novel coronavirus, they will not be allowed to come back into the main office area as they have done in the past, but they can meet with staff members at the designated areas.
The Warren County Courthouse is at 109 S. Main St., Warrenton.
