While Warren County Schools waits for Chromebooks to arrive, the school system has developed a Chromebook 1 to 1 Take Home Initiative outlining how they will be distributed and what students should expect.
The initiative was discussed during the board of education’s Aug. 11 regular monthly meeting.
The local school system was set to utilize virtual learning for the first part of the new school year, which began on Aug. 17. However, Chromebooks did not arrive on time, and students began the year with paper instructional packets.
Delay
The school system learned that the delay was caused by a backlog in production.
School System Chief Operations Officer Andre Stewart said that school systems across the state and country are waiting for computers, and that companies such as Dell and Lenovo are behind in production by about 200,000 computers. He said that the manufacturer told him recently that Warren County Schools is at the top of the list because the school system ordered Chromebooks in June.
With the delay, Warren County School sent home three weeks’ worth of educational packets for students to start the year, with the hope that the Chromebooks will arrive any day.
Distribution
Once the Chromebooks come in, curbside pickup will be scheduled.
At that time, parents and students will sign several technology agreements for the 2020-21 school year: a technology handbook , internet policy form, Google Applications for Education suite permission form, and media release form.
Parents will pay a fee of $20 per Chromebook. If parents have more than one child attending Warren County Schools, they will have to pay the fee for each child to receive a Chromebook.
School System Director of Technology/Career and Technical Education Ernie Conner said that Warren County Schools will maintain an inventory showing which student has each device so that information such as repairs can be maintained.
Getting started
Conner said that in the past, students had to remember multiple passwords for the programs they used for school. He expects that students will find that accessing their work via the Chromebooks will be much easier.
When students sign in each day, they will have access to everything they will need based upon their program of study. All materials will come up on their screens.
Students will be automatically logged in to classes at their assigned times. Teachers may videoconference with students as a group or individually.
Conner said that teachers will be able to monitor what students access. If a teacher sees that a student is watching something other than the class, he or she can turn off the outside material to bring the student back to the task at hand.
Conner said that the program that teachers use will allow them to keep track of attendance and time spent on instruction.
Tech support
Conner said that Chromebooks typically don’t need repairs, but if a problem comes up, a technology support link will be available on the school district website at warrenk12nc.org, and on the websites of the individual schools. A form that includes name, contact number and problem description should be completed.
Support by phone will also be available during regular school system business hours.
If a device needs to be brought in for repair, curbside return and pickup are available. A repair center will be located at Hawkins Educational Center, 427 W. Franklin St., Warrenton.
Conner anticipated that cracked screens will be the most common repair that will be needed.
Common repair issues and estimated costs to the school system to make repairs are as follows: cracked screen, $40; keyboard replacement, $30; body/screen hinge, $50; headphones broken off in jack, $20.
For more information about the start of school and technology, go to Warren County Schools’ website at warren12nc.org, click on “Menu” and go to “Coronavirus Updates.”
