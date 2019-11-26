The filing period for the spring Primary Election will begin at noon on Monday, Dec. 2, and will conclude at noon on Friday, Dec. 20.
Local offices which will be up for election will include the District 1 and District 5 seats on the Warren County Board of Commissioners, currently held by Jennifer Jordan Pierce and Walter Powell, respectively; the District 3 and District 5 seats on the Warren County Board of Education, currently held by Roberta Scott and Barbara Brayboy, respectively; and the Warren County Register of Deeds, currently held by Yvonne Alston.
Democrats Joyce Long and Al Cooper recently resigned their seats on the Warren County Board of Elections and announced they planned to seek elected office.
Long, a retired longtime educator, said she would run for Scott’s seat on the school board. Cooper said he planned to seek election to Powell’s seat on the board of county commissioners.
For more information, visit the Warren County Board of Elections in the John Graham annex building, 309 N. Main St., Warrenton, or call 252-257-2114.
The Primary Election will be held on Tuesday, March 3, 2020.
