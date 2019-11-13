Items ranging from books to desks are being moved from the former South Warren Elementary School building in the Afton-Elberon community to other schools as the process to determine the building’s fate moves forward.
In June, the Warren County Board of Education voted to close the school due to the danger that its heating system could fail at any time.
Questions about the condition of South Warren’s heating system arose during the board of education’s April meeting, when it was reported that the school was constructed in 1964 with a steam heat system with oil boiler.
At that time, Dr. Frank Polakiewicz told the board that the underground pipes had become more unreliable, parts had become more difficult to find over the years, and maintenance personnel had to make more frequent repairs. He added that in 2017, an engineer from the N.C. Department of Public Instruction evaluated the system, recommending two options: replace the system at an estimated cost of $660,000-$725,000 or replace the underground pipes at an estimated cost of $200,000.
A Henderson engineer told the board that the underground return pipes had reached the point that they were causing the boiler to suck in mud, which would lead to eventual system failure.
After a public hearing, information meeting and special meeting at which the board requested more time to consider what to do, board members voted unanimously to close the school, calling the decision the most difficult they have had to make.
Superintendent of Schools Dr. Mary Young told the newspaper on Friday that the majority of South Warren students were transferred to Mariam Boyd Elementary School for the 2019-20 school year, with some moved to Northside K-8 School and Vaughan Elementary School.
She said that many of the resources from South Warren were sent to the schools where the students were transferred, including books, computers, desks, chairs and tables. Some of the remaining items went to the other schools in the district and the school system’s central administrative office as they were needed.
Young said that the school system, in following procedures outlined by the state, will take an inventory of what remains in South Warren and auction the items with proceeds going to the school district.
After that, the superintendent will make a recommendation to the board of education about what to do with the South Warren building. Young said that she has not set a timetable for discussing the matter with the board, but it could be in January.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.