Eight years after first conceiving of the idea, Stacy Woodhouse will open a distillery and bar in downtown Warrenton. Called Locorum, or Latin for local, it will be located at 142 S. Main Street, and plans are to open for business in January.
Woodhouse submitted his paperwork this week to produce and dispense these creations, which will no doubt be in high demand by January 2021. He is also talking to farmers and negotiating contracts.
Locorum will create spirits such as gin, vodka and moonshine made from locally grown corn, barley, fruits and vegetables.
“I wanted to do this when we first moved here,” Woodhouse said last week. But state law limited the purchase of such spirits to just three bottles per person per year. The law changed in 2016 and the limit was lifted.
Locorum will offer samples, sell shots of their spirits at the bar, and bottles to take home. They will also make mixed drinks and craft cocktails. Though no food service is planned, ordering from area restaurants is encouraged. Live music is also planned.
Woodhouse is renting the space from Al Fleming and will start making renovations as soon as his license application is approved.
“I think this will fit in well with the area,” Woodhouse said, of the town that will soon be able to boast the existence of The Bragging Rooster and Mill Hill Brick Oven & Brew Pub.
Woodhouse also said he’d be working with someone “who may have seen (distilling spirits) done once or twice before.”
But mostly he’s interested in “paying farmers well for their premium crops and turning them into the highest-level products.”
