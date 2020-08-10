A number of Warren County citizens have been summoned for jury duty Thursday, Aug. 27, at 10 a.m.
Jurors may apply for an excuse by email, fax or mail. A doctor’s note should be attached if applicable. Excuses may be emailed to warren.clerk@nccourts.org; faxed to 252-257-6301; or mailed to Clerk of Court, Attention: Jury Clerk, PO Box 709, Warrenton, NC 27589. Excuses must be received by 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 18.
Face masks or other forms of face coverings are required to enter the courthouse.
Local residents summoned to serve as jurors are the following, listed with last name first: Adams, Mukiya Lachuun; Banks, James Clifton; Bender, Susan Huffman; Carroll, Mark Perry, Jr.; Davis, Sai Vonne Jacquel; Fleet, Dashawn Lamar; Foster, Gideon Orlando; Goode, Andrea Y.; Harris, Anthony M.; Harris, Ted Andrew; Johnson, Pamela Denise; Jones, Gary Aundra, Jr.; Jones, Nyjer Altron; King, Susan Buell; Larli, Ruth Ann; Limer, John Robert.
Also, McLaughlin, Quania Equan; Moss, Joshua Clarence; Pegram, Christopher Warren; Person, Vergia Hunt; Phelps, Noah Edward; Pucci, Michael Charles; Pulley, Jakwan Deuntae; Richardson, Sylvia Hedgepeth; Robinson, Jimmie Ray; Sears, Katherine Lillian; Shaw, Clarence Damon; Shaw, Rashard Demeek; Williams, Bobby Lee; and Wright, Brenda Faye.
