Warren County High School graduate Orlando Jones celebrated the official grand opening of his Warrenton office of Modern Woodmen of America with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Aug. 7.
The son of Rosa Jones, he earned a bachelor’s degree in human performance and wellness from St. Augustine’s College, now University, in Raleigh; and a master’s degree in psychology with a concentration in sport psychology from Capella University in Minneapolis, Minn.
Jones will be remembered in Warren County as a three-sport athlete at Warren County High School, where he played baseball, basketball and football. He focused on baseball at St. Augustine’s, where he was the starting pitcher on the team that won the CIAA Championship in 1999.
Jones’ career reflects a blend of teaching, advising and coaching. He has served as a physical education teacher in Warren County Schools, facilities supervisor with Franklin County Parks and Recreation, senior level academic advisor at Saint Augustine’s University, third-grade teacher at Torchlight Academy in Raleigh, and director of wellness and track out camp at The Performance Academy in Apex.
His coaching career has included work at Warren County Middle School and Warren County High School, and also with the Triangle Babe Ruth Baseball League in Raleigh. Jones also has served as an assistant coach at Saint Augustine’s, a volunteer assistant pitching coach at North Carolina Central University in Raleigh, head coach of the Carolina Ravens Showcase Baseball team, a summer camp instructor with N.C. State University baseball and an assistant coach/pitching coach with William Peace University, both in Raleigh. More recently, he has coached at The Performance Academy and Southeast Raleigh Magnet High School.
While coaching, Jones was approached by a representative of Modern Woodmen of America about becoming a representative of the member-owned fraternal financial services organization founded in 1883.
Jones became a financial representative with Modern Woodmen in August 2019. He was especially impressed with the organization’s mission of giving back to its members’ communities, and that is exactly how he sees his role in the local area.
For Jones, the decision to open an office in Warrenton was easy. The office opened in February, but the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the full grand opening until last week. Currently, Jones is in the local office on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays each week, but expects to expand to five days each week when the novel coronavirus eases.
As a Modern Woodmen financial representative, Jones assists clients with life insurance, retirement planning, savings, estate planning, business planning, employee benefits and other needs. He sees his role as similar to that of a teacher or coach.
“I felt like I was meant to be a teacher,” Jones said. “Now I educate people in planning, how to do a written financial plan. Education is in my blood.”
He wants local people to know that financial planning can help them no matter how much or how little money they have.
“If you don’t have a retirement plan in place, I can help you get one set up,” Jones said. “You can learn how to do a savings plan or an annuity.”
He sees himself as helping people of all ages, from youth wanting to start saving their money, to retirees who may still need to invest money.
Jones can help clients in setting goals and establishing services catered to their budgets. He wants to show local people how they can develop generational wealth, a financial legacy that can be passed down for generations to come.
Among Jones’ major goals will be meeting with local businesses to help them develop financial plans to help them survive through the future’s uncertainties.
“I want to help them be in better shape by the next pandemic and to help businesses survive for generations,” he said.
Jones values the time he spends meeting with clients to discuss goals and develop a strategy for meeting those goals, whether it is saving money to pay for college or making sure that children will not be burdened with final expenses.
He is grateful for the opportunity to work with the people of his home county and surrounding areas. Jones sums up his main goal in just a few words.
“I want to help as many people as I can,” he said.
