The Warren County Board of Commissioners, holding its regular monthly meeting Monday night via Facebook Live, unanimously amended the county’s state of emergency approved last month to implement a curfew that takes effect later this week.
The curfew, meant to help limit the spread of the novel coronavirus in Warren County, will begin Thursday, April 9, at 9 p.m. and will be in effect daily for Warren County and the towns of Norlina and Macon from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. until rescinded.
The Warrenton Town Board, which approved its own emergency declaration last month separately from the county, held an emergency meeting Tuesday afternoon and approved a curfew for the county seat that mirrors that of the county.
In announcing the need for a curfew, Tare “T” Davis, chairman of the board of commissioners, noted that the county health department, emergency medical services personnel, law enforcement officers, and firefighters are doing their part to protect the community, despite a shortage of personal protective equipment. He said that citizens need to keep each other safe, to stay at home and to practice social distancing.
“We need to come together to keep each other safe. This means we must observe the governor’s stay at home order, and we must practice social distancing,” Davis said.
He said that now was not the time to become relaxed just because the weather was changing.
“We have seen people holding gatherings larger than 10 people, cookouts, while not observing social distancing…this is not the time or the year for that, unfortunately,” he said. “Community spread is here. Now is not the time for visiting others outside of our own household, unless you’re helping with their care. As a rural community, with less access to medical resources, it is important that we recognize the seriousness of this pandemic.”
Davis asked that citizens help spread the word that travel only for essential business and needs be conducted at this time and that social distancing of at least 6 feet be practiced.
“This is the only way we’ll be able to return to our usual sense of normalcy over the coming weeks,” he said. “We have to come together, and we have to do this together…by recognizing community spread is a factor when it comes to this pandemic,”
During the hours of the curfew, travel for reasons deemed essential is allowed, such as going to early out-of-county medical appointments, to the grocery store, and travel related to essential jobs.
Local coronavirus update
Warren County reported its first confirmed case of COVID-19 on Friday, April 3, an individual who was receiving medical care at an inpatient facility. As of Monday afternoon, Warren County had reported its third confirmed case of the new coronavirus.
Dr. Margaret Brake, the county’s health director, told commissioners Monday night those cases were likely due to community spread. She said that 41 county residents had been tested for the coronavirus, and 38 test results had been negative. No other test results were pending at that time, she added.
Brake said that, because of the likelihood that some infected people are not aware they have COVID-19, and that some people could be infectious before they develop symptoms, the safest approach for the public is to assume that anyone may have it. She recommended that everyone take the following preventive measures: frequently wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds; stay at home if you’re sick; cover your coughs and sneezes with a tissue and discard the tissue immediately; avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands; practice social distancing at least 6 feet away from others; and disinfect frequently touched surfaces and objects.
As of last Friday, Brake noted that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also recommends wearing a cloth face covering that covers the nose and mouth while out in community settings such as grocery stores and pharmacies.
”This is to protect people around you in the event that you may be infected and do not have symptoms,” she said, noting that this does not prevent the wearer from contracting COVID-19 from another person.
Brake said that the CDC recommends that certain individuals should not wear face coverings. Those individuals are: children under the age of 2, anyone who has trouble breathing, and anyone who is incapacitated or unable to remove the cloth from their face without assistance.
Even with wearing a cloth face covering, people should still use social distancing, Brake advised.
In the event someone thinks they have been exposed to COVID-19 and develops a fever and respiratory symptoms, mainly cough and shortness of breath, Brake said they should contact their health care provider for advice, or, if they have no health care provider, call the Warren County Health Department at 252-257-1185. If someone is experiencing a medical emergency, they should call 911.
Brake said that people who are mildly ill with COVID-19 are able to recover at home.
She explained that the health department’s role in positive cases of the coronavirus is related to contact tracing, isolation orders, checking in with persons who have tested positive, determining when positive cases have recovered and when isolation orders can be lifted.
Brake said that Warren County’s first COVID-19 positive patient is now at home and has recovered. The county’s other two coronavirus patients are recovering at home, she said.
Brake encouraged citizens to take care of themselves both physically and mentally, and to reach out to family members and friends via phone calls and video chat. For anyone who needs to speak with a mental health professional, she suggested calling the Cardinal Innovations Healthcare 24/7 information line at 800-939-5911 or contacting Freedom House Recovery Center in downtown Warrenton, which takes walk-ins and can be reached at 252-879-0091.
