On Aug. 31, the Arcola Rural Volunteer Fire Department became the fifth firehouse in Warren County to receive a $5,000 check from the state.
These funds—made available through a partnership between State Fire Marshal and NC Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey and Blue Cross Blue Shield—were also given to Inez, Macon, Ridgeway and Soul City during a ceremony at the Warren County Emergency Services building on June 15.
The idea to allocate these funds was originally conceived in order to help 100 underfunded fire departments around the state. A total of $500,000 has been allocated to do just that.
“I want to thank Blue Cross Blue Shield for stepping up,” Causey said during remarks outside the firehouse. “At the time this was planned, we didn’t know about COVID-19. But it couldn’t be a better time to do this.” He went on to say that there are lots of disparities across the state when it comes to funding.
Due to the pandemic, fundraisers which helped supplement budgets are not being held like they were before and revenue is down in general. But like other departments, Arcola is making it work as best it can.
“I want to thank Chief Gary Harris for all he’s done during his 50 years of volunteering in the fire service,” Causey said.
The call
Whether it’s an accident, a house fire or a wildfire, either within their 6-mile fire district—which is half in Warren and half in Halifax County —along with mutual aid for calls outside their district—the 37 volunteers at Arcola Rural Volunteer Fire Department do everything they can to respond to calls when they come in.
And with more than 400 calls logged last year and over 120 so far since January, they come in pretty often. Although the department no longer does at-home first responder calls due to COVID-19, which has cut down on the number of calls in general, it still responds to automobile accidents.
Hollister resident and assistant chief Dudley Lynch said that Arcola is among the busiest departments in Warren and Halifax counties. A community care paramedic with Halifax County EMS since 2004, Lynch has been with Arcola Rural for 22 years, two as assistant chief.
With the department located right on the county line, Chief Gary Harris said they’ve always done mutual aid with Halifax in areas that extend beyond their district. Harris, the owner of Arcola Lumber Company across the street from the fire station, started volunteering with the department in 1973 and has served as chief since ’77.
According to Harris, Arcola Rural was started in 1957 by a group of businessmen in the community, including his father, Elmer, Melvin Shearin, George Davis and Willie Norwood.
Captain McConnel Silver has been a volunteer for 27 years and also serves as the president of the department’s board of directors.
Inspired by his father, Jakob Lynch started off as a junior firefighter nine years ago at the age of 13. He also volunteers with Inez Fire Department.
The cost
Dudley Lynch estimates that 80 percent of the calls Arcola Rural responds to are in Warren County and 20 percent in Halifax. In addition to the $45,061 the department receives from Warren County, Arcola has also received around $55,000 annually from Halifax for the past five years.
More than $60,000 of these funds go toward capital payments, along with equipment, gas, maintenance and repair on their six trucks. One of which is from 1987, paid for by cutting and selling firewood at Arcola Lumber and still runs well. “People don’t realize how much maintenance there is on fire trucks,” Silver said.
Harris said the department tries to save some of annual allocation from year to year, and fundraisers supplement the budget as well to the tune of around $4,000 annually. Additional costs include equipment, insurance and workman’s compensation.
State programs like N.C. Electric Cooperatives and USDA grants help finance the purchase of bigger ticket items like a new truck for $370,000 in 2017 and the construction of a new firehouse in 2010 at a cost of around $600,000.
Depending on the time of day, only a few of the 37 volunteers are available to respond and suit up. Fifteen volunteers are required in order for a department to remain compliant.
“It’s hard to get help during the day,” Harris said.
Which also makes one wonder about the feasibility of the idea that’s been kicking around for a while now to hire paid firefighters at each department in the county.
“I think it would help the community, but where’s the money going to come from?” Harris said.
For his part, Lynch said he thinks hiring paid firefighters would be great and is waiting to hear what the fire chiefs committee comes up with. By way of example, he points to the Enfield FD, which has two paid people working seven days a week. But they still rely on volunteers. Vance County has also hired paid firefighters.
“Our biggest issue is people having to come out here from far away,” said Jakob Lynch. “If we’re covering something in Halifax, calls have to go out to Enfield and Inez.
Dudley remembers a wildfire in 2008 on Lynch Road in Hollister over 2,100 acres and on Mills Road over 200-300 acres. “They had to call in all 14 departments and EMS called into Wilson County for mutual aid,” he said.
Jakob said, “Even though we’re volunteers we can still get the job done. There’s been four major incidents in the last two years and Warren County has been able to handle it.”
From contributing to fundraisers and donating food and water during especially difficult calls, like the Milano’s fire in May, Harris said, “Our community has been great in supporting us.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.