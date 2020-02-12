Warren County Schools is seeking input from the community in the form of an online survey about a potential move to a single calendar for all schools in the local district beginning in the 2020-21 school year.
The local school system currently follows three separate calendars:
- Vaughan Elementary School and Warren New Tech High School use a traditional calendar, which means that the school year begins no earlier than the Monday closest to Aug. 26 and ends by the Friday closest to June 11, as specified by the N.C. General Assembly.
- Mariam Boyd Elementary School and Northside K-8 School follow a year-round calendar in which the school year begins in late July and concludes in late June with periodic breaks throughout the year.
- Warren County Middle School, Warren County High School and Warren Early College High School currently utilize a semester calendar, which means that the school year begins in the first week of August and ends around Memorial Day in May.
Superintendent of Schools Dr. Mary Young said that public input is needed to help the school system decide whether to move to a single calendar and, if so, which one to use.
According to the Warren County Schools’ website, using a single calendar for all schools would offer a number of advantages, including saving money in the school system budget.
Other advantages listed for using a single calendar format are the following:
- Families with students attending multiple schools would have the same schedule.
- Students at New Tech will be able to test before the holiday break like those at the other two high schools.
- Vaughan Elementary School will be on the same calendar as Mariam Boyd and Northside.
- Warren County Schools would be able to have professional development for all teachers before the beginning of the school year and on the same days throughout the school year.
- The district would be able to offer more art programs, such as choral and band.
- It would be easier to share staff, such as teachers, nurses and school resource officers, among schools.
- It would enable the school district to be more efficient with staff personnel and not duplicate work in areas such as transportation, child food and nutrition, and administration.
The survey consists of three questions:
- Which of the following best describes your affiliation with Warren County Schools: parent of a student attending Warren County Schools, staff member, student attending Warren County Schools or community member.
- At which school(s) do you have children attending: Mariam Boyd Elementary, Northside K-8, Vaughan Elementary, Warren County Middle School, Warren County High School, Warren Early College High School, Warren New Tech High School, or “Currently I do not have children in the WCS School System.”
- Please choose how you feel regarding an early start in August and ending around Memorial Day (late May): in favor, not in favor or does not matter.
Local residents may complete the survey by visiting the school system website at warrenk12nc.org, on the homepage under News, click on 2020-21 School Calendar Options Survey. Young said that link will be open until the end of the month. The survey also may be accessed through this link: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/3J5T8G2. No paper copies of the survey will be made available.
Young noted that the survey has been emailed to parents and will be sent via text message as well.
Parents and community residents without internet access may utilize the computer in the lobby of the school system’s central administrative office to complete the survey at 109 Cousin Lucy’s Lane, Warrenton.
For more information, contact Warren County Schools at 252-257-3184.
