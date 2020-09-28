Warrenton, NC (27589)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms this morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. High 77F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers this evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Low 54F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.