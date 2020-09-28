Warren Family Institute, Inc. will offer a workshop entitled “Improving Children’s Self-Worth” on Wednesday, Sept. 30, at 6 p.m.
The workshop will be held at WFI located at 427 W. Franklin St., Warrenton.
Participants will learn the definitions of self-concept, self-esteem and self-worth. They will also explore how negative labels affect children.
Individuals interested in participating in the “Improving Children’s Self-Worth” Workshop should contact Linda Reid Pitchford, family support specialist at Warren Family Institute, Inc. To register for the workshop, call 252-257-1134.
