“We’re just trying to make sure no one goes hungry,” said Vicky Stokes, director of the Warren County Senior Center as she and staff member Larry Johnson filled bags with food for delivery on May 27.
Stokes said some 349 congregant meals — or those that would have served to those who would have come in to eat before Covid — were delivered to 26 members of the community 60 and older the previous week. This is accomplished through a no-contact delivery system.
The center also contracts with Blue Dog Associates to deliver meals as well. The Virigina-based company distributed some 640 meals to 80 Warren County clients during the last week in May.
In addition to frozen and shelf-stable meals, the center also sells liquid nutrition including Ensure, Ensure Plus and Glucerna to those with a prescription.
Essential employee
After volunteering at the center for six years, Larry Johnson has been doing a two-year work-training program, involving responsibilities in the office, packing meals and transportation since October. Johnson has a strong connection to the community and developed relationships with many of those who come to the center on a regular basis.
“I love them and they love me,” he said.
As need continues to increase, Stokes said the center received the maximum amount their provider can offer the day before and hopes it will be enough to meet the growing demand. To ensure that happens, Stokes has been speaking with the owners of the Warrenton restaurant On Main, which buys its produce from local farmers, to provide additional meals if necessary.
Fulfilling further need
While fortunate to receive grant money from Blue Cross Blue Shield and State Employees’ Credit Union, Stokes said it does not allow for the purchase of fresh fruits. To meet that need, Stokes said she is additionally fortunate to share the role of emergency operations feeding coordinator with Crystal Smith, Warren County’s Cooperative Extension director, who works closely with farmers.
Stokes said Smith has also been instrumental in getting volunteers to help distribute food at Loaves & Fishes. In addition, Stokes has been sending group emails to her people alerting them to churches that have additional food available.
Other services
In addition to food and nutrition services, the Senior Center also provides a Senior Health Insurance Information Program. A counselor works on site to offer help those who might need it with Medicare plans.
In addition, the center provides incontinence supplies while they last and happily accepts donations. Transportation to medical facilities in the four-county area—Warren, Vance, Granville and Franklin—is also provided through the Kerr Area Regional Transportation Authority.
The center also offers a Telephone Assurance Program for Seniors, where calls are made by staff and volunteers to those adversely affected by social isolation.
Before and after
Going back to before COVID-19 came to town, Stokes points to a popular program involving high school students and seniors. The students asked questions and filmed the responses of the seniors with whom they formed meaningful relationships.
“I knew our people would be excited to share their stories,” Stokes said of the seniors. But she was pleasantly surprised to see how much the students benefitted from the experience as well.
“To say it had a positive impact on the students is an understatement,” Stokes said. “They were so excited. It was awesome to see the impact it had on both the older and younger generations. There’s a lot of wisdom that will be lost if we don’t dig in. We need to find a way to do more of that.”
Meanwhile, Stokes said there are many people waiting for the center to reopen. “We have no idea what the new normal will look like, but we miss our people.”
Dealing with the most vulnerable population, the center was among the first places to close and will be the last to open.
“I know everyone is anxious to get out of their homes and see each other,” Stokes said. “But wearing masks and staying six feet apart here will be a challenge.”
Meanwhile, Senior Center staffers continue doing all they can to meet the needs of the community.
“Everyone who works here has a passion for what they do,” Stokes said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.