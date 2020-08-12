Warren County Schools is making alternative preparations for the start of school since the Chromebooks the school system ordered have not arrived.
School System Chief Operations Officer Andre Stewart said that Warren County Schools is mailing educational packets to students this week, noting that the first batch went out today (Wednesday).
Students will receive three weeks’ worth of work in the hope that Chromebooks will arrive at any time.
Stewart said that school systems across the state and country are waiting for computers, and that companies such as Dell and Lenovo are behind in production by about 200,000 computers. He said that the manufacturer told him recently that Warren County Schools is at the top of the list because the school system ordered Chromebooks in June.
Stewart added that principals are working to contact parents with information about virtual open houses, activities for next week, and communication between teachers and students.
He urged parents whose contact information has changed to call their child’s school.
