During its Sept. 14 meeting, Commissioner Travis Packer resigned his seat on the board effective Sept. 15 after serving for nine months. He and his wife changed jobs over the summer and will soon relocate to Durham.
Mayor Walter Gardner joined others in recognizing Packer’s contributions, commending him for being active in many facets of the community.
“Warrenton is better for your presence,” Gardner said. The commissioners each reluctantly registered their vote to accept Packer’s resignation.
An application process will be conducted over the next 45 days during which those interested in filling Packer’s seat will be asked to submit a statement of interest. In addition, candidates will be asked to attend a special session where they will have the chance to speak, along with bringing in a second person who can speak on their behalf as well.
The Warrenton Board of Commissioners also voted unanimously to negotiate a partnership with the Lake Gaston Regional Chamber of Commerce to establish a chamber office within Warrenton town limits. It will be some time before the details can be worked out and an office opened.
Furthermore, the commissioners voted unanimously to rescind the COVID-19 Emergency Declaration effective Oct. 1 and reopen town hall to the public. After being closed to all but staff since March, those wishing to visit will be required to wear masks upon entering.
Utility Payments
There are currently 55 customers currently past due on their water/sewer bills, totaling just over $26,000, an increase of approximately $7,000 over the previous month. Each of these customers has been sent a six-month payment plan.
NCIDEA
The commissioners voted unanimously to allow Town Administrator Robert Davie to apply for an Entrepreneurial Ecosystem Grant of up to $150,000 from NCIDEA for Frontier Warren. In addition to the NCIDEA Ice House classes already held at Frontier Warren, the grant will further focus on training people, particularly women and minorities, on how to think like an entrepreneur.
“This will really help us out with programming,” Davie said.
Historic District Update
The commissioners voted unanimously to approve an expenditure of $12,730 from the fund balance to pay for an updated survey on historic properties in Warrenton to be included in the National Register of Historic Districts. The last time this work was done was in 1976. “A lot has changed since then,” Davie said. “It’s not in the budget but it’s something that needs to be done.”
The Durham-based HMW Preservation will do the work, which will be completed in six main stages: initial data collection, fieldwork, file preparation, contextual development, report preparation and revisions.
Beautification Budget Amendment
A budget amendment was made to reflect a donation in the amount of $2,265 in memory of Mary Hehl. The money will go to purchase and plant more flowers in places where the family can see how the donation is being put to use.
All Saints’
As part of the beginning of a new initiative, All Saints’ Episcopal Church requested $3,000 from the town and $3,000 from Preservation Warrenton to help offset the $13,000 cost of repairing some of the stained glass windows.
Warrenton resident Mark Wethington spoke on behalf of the church, with which he has a rapport, focusing on the Episcopal Diocese’s renewed commitment to repairing parts of the church, including the roof, basement, windows and interior walls. A $500,000 nationwide capital campaign by the Diocese will soon begin to raise the funds needed to restore the 102-year-old structure for use as both a spiritual and cultural space.
Preservation Warrenton agreed but the commissioners voted unanimously to not allocate funding.
Donated Artwork
Four paintings, which were donated to Warren County Schools by Warrenton resident Kate Arrington and have been stored in the damp basement of the school administration building for some time, will be loaned to and put on display at town hall. Arrington was instrumental in establishing the North Carolina Museum of Art.
Due to the requirements necessary for the Plummer Hook and Ladder Museum, the town hall building has been constructed to museum standards for temperature, humidity control and security, making it an ideal location to display these works of art. Believed to be of significant value, the paintings include a portrait of John Graham and a landscape by Paul Weber.
Preservation Warrenton has expressed an interest in raising funds to restore each painting. Potential display areas include the first floor lobby and second floor employee hallway, both of which would avoid direct sunlight.
Halloween
The annual Fright Night on Courthouse Square will be cancelled this year and traditional Halloween plans are discouraged.
